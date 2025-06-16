Dubai, UAE – TiE Dubai, the regional chapter of the globally renowned The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), has announced the appointment of its new board for the 2025–2026 term. The newly elected board comprises visionary business leaders and seasoned professionals committed to fostering entrepreneurship, empowering youth, and strengthening the startup ecosystem across the UAE and the wider MENA region. The board includes Bashar Kilani as President, Rohit Dev as Past President, PK Gulati as President Emeritus, Bianca Gracias as Event Director, Deepak Padmanabhan as Director of Finance, Sanjay Babur as Membership Director, Ramit Harisinghani as Director of Marketing, Romit Dasgupta as Mentorship Director, and Anastasiya Golovatenko as Director of Partnerships & Sponsorship.

Established in 2003 under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Maktoum Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum and supported by Dubai Internet City, TiE Dubai has been instrumental in transforming the entrepreneurial landscape of the region. As part of a global network spanning 20,000+ members and 3500+ charter members in 64 chapters in 14 countries, TiE Dubai continues to connect rising entrepreneurs with accomplished mentors, corporate leaders, and innovators, nurturing the next generation of changemakers. With a focus on giving back to the community, TiE’s mission is to foster entrepreneurship through networking, education, funding and incubation.

"Our new board embodies the spirit of innovation, collaboration, and community that defines TiE. We are focused on scaling our programs, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring every aspiring entrepreneur, regardless of background, has the resources to thrive," said Bashar Kilani, President of TiE Dubai. "We envision a community where the hungry entrepreneur has access to experienced mentors and resources to build successful businesses and scale faster to support the UAE’s strategic priorities around digital transformation, youth empowerment, and economic diversification."

TiE Dubai’s flagship programs remain central to its strategy:

TiE Women MENA Program

Unlocking the potential of the region’s underutilised female talent represents a substantial economic opportunity; achieving gender parity in the MENA could add $2 trillion to the region's GDP, according to PwC. Supporting this ambition, this programme, now in its sixth edition, is committed to empowering women entrepreneurs across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the broader MENA region. It offers participants access to mentorship, funding opportunities, and international exposure. Applications for the 2025 cohort are open until 25 June 2025, with national and regional competitions culminating in the Global Finals at the TiE Global Summit in Jaipur, India, in December 2025, competing for equity-free cash prizes and global networking opportunities. Over the previous additions, TiE Women has supported 400+ startups and impacted 6500+ business owners.

Mentorship Program

This structured initiative connects early-stage and emerging entrepreneurs with seasoned industry professionals, providing one-on-one mentorship to help accelerate their business growth and navigate challenges more effectively.

SMEs are the backbone of the UAE and Dubai’s economy, accounting for 63.5% of the nation’s non-oil GDP. Representing over 94% of companies in the UAE and 95% in Dubai, they employ more than 86% of the nation’s private sector workforce. With the number of SMEs projected to reach 1 million by 2030, targeted mentorship and development programmes are essential to sustaining their growth and impact.

"TiE has always been about giving back. As an entrepreneur and mentor, it’s a privilege to support the next generation of founders," added PK Gulati, President Emeritus, TiE Dubai. "Our new board will continue to build a strong, inclusive ecosystem that reflects the region’s dynamic entrepreneurial spirit. By connecting founders with experienced mentors and a deeply supportive community, we aim to help startups thrive and create lasting impact."

TiE University (TiE U)

Aimed at university students and recent graduates with startup ideas or early-stage ventures, this programme reflects the growing trend of increasingly younger entrepreneurs in the region. Notably, Emirati teenagers Amer and Mohamad Yaghi founded Chillax, a privacy-focused social app, and AidMaid, an emergency assistance platform, while still in high school. Similarly, Egyptian teen Yehia Nabil launched Junior Labs at just 16, creating a student-led incubator that partners with global tech giants to foster innovation.

The TiE University programme offers participants coaching, mentorship, and connections to potential investors. Applications for the 2025 edition close on 30 June 2025, with regional pitch competitions taking place between August and September. Finalists will go on to represent their startups at the Global Summit in December. 5000+ students, 70+ nationalities, 200+ ideas, and 50+ universities in the GCC and MEA region have been supported through the programme.

TiE Dubai works closely with accelerators, incubators, universities, and government entities to support entrepreneurs at various stages of their journey - from idea to scale. This includes Dubai Internet City, in5, the US Mission to the UAE, e&, Sandooq Al Watan, C3, and Wamda. Its charter members come from prominent regional and international organizations such as Microsoft MEA, Amazon MENA, Boston Consulting Group (BCG), Google, Accenture, Citibank, Noon.com, BECO Capital, Sheraa, Dubai Internet City, TECOM Group, Expo City Dubai, Chalhoub Group, FIVE Group, Wio Bank, and others.

About TiE:

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) was founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley by a group of successful entrepreneurs, corporate executives, and senior professionals with roots in the Indus region. There are currently over 20,000 members, including over 3,500 charter members in 64 chapters across 14 countries. TiE’s mission is to foster entrepreneurship globally through mentoring, networking, education, incubating, and funding. Dedicated to the virtuous cycle of wealth creation and giving back to the community, TiE’s focus is on generating and nurturing the next generation of entrepreneurs.

About TiE Dubai:

The Dubai Chapter of TiE was established in 2003 to promote the spirit of entrepreneurship in the Middle East region and was inaugurated by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the TECOM Free Zone Authority, and TiE Dubai enjoys the support of TECOM and Dubai Internet City since its inception in January 2003. Through this strategic partnership with TECOM, Dubai Internet City, and the in5 Innovation Centers, we have played a pioneering role in the UAE Entrepreneurial ecosystem for over 22 years.

TiE Dubai, through its diverse charter members, provides assistance and guidance to a community of more than 3,000 budding entrepreneurs through events and programs that span across Networking, Mentoring, Funding, Incubation, and Education. For more information, visit https://dubai.tie.org/