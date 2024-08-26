Middle East - Tickmill, the leading broker for commissions and fees of 2024, continues to achieve unprecedented performance indicators in the Middle East after a year of consistent growth and international recognition.

The Middle Eastern market in particular has registered a remarkable performance for Tickmill all across 2024 in several key performance indicators. For instance, a 61.88% growth on Notional Value Percentage and a 14.13% in Trading Accounts Percentage as compared with H1 2023.

The outstanding regional performance adds up to a series of relevant international recognitions for Tickmill’s global online trading services across other regions, such as the year’s “Best Trading Spread”, the “Best Spreads in the UK”, and “Best Spreads for Gold Trading”, and the “Number One Broker for Commissions and Fees, making 2024 an unprecedented year of international consolidation and growth for the company.

These regional and international results explain the all time high new clients registration figures during July, as Joseph Dahrieh, Managing Director at Tickmill put it:

“Witnessing this year’s results, both in the Middle East and abroad, has been an exciting moment of achievement for Tickmill’s impeccable global team of professionals, for our seasoned leadership, and for our strategy of prioritizing the safety of our client’s funds while upholding the highest standards of transparency, integrity and innovation.

Mohamed Abdelbaki Regional Marketing Manager said: We would like to take this milestone as an opportunity to reaffirm our compromise with Middle Eastern traders to empower their investment projects through cutting-edge technology, efficiency and exceptional service for their financial operations.”.

Tickmill takes these results as a proof of its winning strategy of continuous investment in cutting-edge technological tools and infrastructure to keep leading the premium trading services sector and supporting an expanding community of new generation Middle Eastern traders.

For more information about Tickmill and its services, please visit https://www.tickmill.com

-Ends-

About Tickmill:

Tickmill has established itself as a leading provider of online trading services on a global scale since its inception in 2014. With regulation from esteemed authorities including the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), the Financial Services Authority (FSA) in Seychelles, and recognition from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) as a Representative Office, Tickmill prioritizes the safety of client funds while upholding the highest standards of transparency and integrity. The team, composed of seasoned traders with decades of collective experience dating back to the 1980s, brings a wealth of expertise to the table, having navigated various major financial markets across Asia to North America.