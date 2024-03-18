Abu Dhabi: Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobile satellite services subsidiary of the UAE’s flagship satellite solutions provider, Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC, is partnering with Niflink to provide customisable telemedicine and eLearning solutions across its network, using Niflink’s advanced video compression technology.

The partnership opens up a range of new opportunities for institutional and organizational users such as health and education ministries, the military, first responders, and non-governmental organisations. Under the agreement, Niflink’s telemedicine solution will be optimized and certified to work across the Thuraya network in the regions it operates.

The solution is tailored to enable large-scale remote education and healthcare projects in remote and rural areas. This is made possible by embedded video compression technology, that ensures the efficient transmission of multimedia content through Thuraya’s satellite network, covering 80% of the world across Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia.

Sulaiman Al Ali, Thuraya CEO and Yahsat Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We are delighted to announce our partnership with Niflink. By combining the reach and scale of Thuraya’s satellite network with Niflink’s adaptable telemedicine and eLearning solution more people will be able to access essential health and education services.”

Cav. Bruno Iacone, CEO of Niflink, said: “The Niflink team is really excited about our Partnership with Thuraya, and we know that by combining our leading solutions with Thuraya’s network, we will make great strides in improving accessibility to much needed critical services in the Telemedicine and eLearning sectors.”

Niflink’s adaptability makes it a powerful tool across various use-case scenarios.

Video Conferencing: The underlying video compression technology enables the transmission of video from remote sites over Satellite networks. This creates efficiency for applications such as video conferencing and communications.

National Level eLearning Initiatives: Niflink eLearning solutions can be optimized to deliver lecture content to remote schools and villages over Yahsat’s Satellite networks with great efficiency and cost savings. The solution can be delivered as standalone portable hardware or integrated with the current classroom.

Remote Medical Services for remote and challenging environments – Enables remote communication between medical professionals and their patients. This means essential medical care can be provided on-site without the need for surgeons being at the physical location. Medical knowledge and expertise can safely be shared in high-risk situations where there is an imminent threat to life and a lack of resources.

Niflink telemedicine solutions can be customized to address different use cases such as emergency mobile medical cases, crew health services in Maritime environments, disaster response where first responders can deploy the solution when initial disruptions of communications are caused by natural disasters and real time point of treatment between the battlefield and doctor.

The Niflink compression framework provides unparalleled quality over narrow links and does not require powerful hardware or intermediate infrastructure.

About Yahsat

Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (Yahsat) is a public company listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and a subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company PJSC, offering multi-mission satellite solutions in more than 150 countries across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, Asia and Australasia.

Yahsat’s fleet of 5 satellites reaches more than 80% of the world’s population, enabling critical communications including broadband, broadcasting, backhauling and mobility solutions. Based out of Abu Dhabi in the UAE, Yahsat provides C, Ku, Ka and L-band satellite communications solutions for land, maritime and aero platforms to consumers, governments and enterprises. Its businesses consist of Yahsat Government Solutions, Thuraya, YahClick (powered by Hughes) and YahLink. Yahsat also participates in Hughes do Brasil, an equity partnership with Hughes, and Yahlive, an equity partnership with SES. In 2020, Yahsat commenced construction of Thuraya 4, the next generation telecommunications system for Thuraya, which is due to for launch in 2024 and to enter service in 2025. In 2023, Yahsat commenced construction of two new software-defined telecommunication satellites, Al Yah 4 and Al Yah 5, which are expected to be launched in 2027 and 2028, respectively.

About Thuraya Telecommunications Company

Established in 1997, Thuraya offers innovative communications solutions to a variety of sectors including maritime, energy, government, broadcast media, military, aerospace and humanitarian NGO. Thuraya’s superior network enables clear communications and uninterrupted coverage across two-thirds of the globe by MSS, global VSAT coverage and around the world through its unique GSM roaming capabilities. The company’s diverse range of technologically advanced and dependable mobile satellite handsets and broadband devices provide ease of use, value, quality and efficiency. Through relevant partnerships, Thuraya stays ahead by delivering solutions and supporting applications that meet the rapidly transforming nature of market demands. Thuraya remains committed to keeping everyone within reach in any circumstance by making accessible the essential tools required for vital connectivity.

