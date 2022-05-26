Focus on product development & joint marketing

Mumbai: Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading omnichannel travel services company and its Group Company, SOTC Travel, have signed an MOU to promote Saudi - a collaboration that intends to focus on building awareness and increasing visibility for the destination in the high potential India market. The partnership will leverage Thomas Cook India and SOTC’s diverse segments, including leisure and B-leisure, coupled with the companies’ unique omnichannel clicks & bricks model – the companies’ significant size-scale and extensive retail presence pan India, portals, holidays apps, virtual holiday stores and call centre.

Saudi is a hidden gem with a rich culture and heritage offering and an incredible breadth of exciting outdoor adventure experiences, amidst stunning, natural landscapes. The destination is home to several UNESO World Heritage sites, untouched nature and a rapidly evolving, dynamic entertainment offerings, grounded in the warmth of Saudi hospitality.

In an initiative to create visibility and inspire demand for Saudi, the MOU between Thomas Cook, SOTC and Saudi Tourism Authority intends to focus on content curation, product development and a joint marketing campaign across media platforms.

Thomas Cook India and SOTC’s product portfolio will extend across ready-to-book holidays and personalised programs across value tours, affordable luxury and premium holidays.

Mr. Rajeev Kale, President & Country Head – Holidays, MICE, Visa, Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Saudi is an unexplored and exciting new destination that offers much opportunity for the Indian traveller. We are delighted to collaborate with Saudi Tourism Authority to create visibility and awareness for the destination. Our aim is to provide our customers with distinctive Saudi experiences that appeal to our diversity of segments from families, couples, millennials/young professionals to our B-leisure segments.

Our unique omnichannel model is a significant advantage to this partnership - offering customers the choice and convenience of selecting their preferred mode of contacting us: via our holiday app, virtual holiday store, website, call centre or extensive retail network pan India.”

Mr. Daniel D’souza President & Country Head - Holidays, SOTC Travel said, “Traveller preferences have evolved in the new normal and our data indicates strong consumer interest for new/untapped destinations and Saudi hence offers exciting potential! Historically known for its rich culture, heritage and cuisine, this hidden gem offers unique facets like thrilling outdoor/adventure activities (diving, snorkelling, biking, hiking and yachting) also its multitude of UNESCO World Heritage sites. We look forward to an enriching partnership as we unveil the beauty and depth of Saudi.”

Mr. Alhasan Aldabbagh, Chief Markets Officer – APAC, Saudi Tourism Authority said, "Saudi is on an incredible journey of transformation with tourism at the forefront and as the world continues to open up, we remain committed to building the world's biggest new destination. The authentic home of Arabia, Saudi offers global travellers endless diversity, an opportunity to discover the unexplored and unexpected. From a rich cultural experience, pristine nature and stunning landscapes, a dynamic entertainment offering and welcoming and warm hospitality, Saudi has it all. This partnership with Thomas Cook and SOTC is critical in helping us achieve our ambitious tourism goals, unlocking opportunities for growth, for our partners, as we increase destination awareness, develop product and drive inbound visitation amongst the Indian traveller."

