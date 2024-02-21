Riyadh — In a significant step towards broadening access to Arab cultural and documentary content, Thmanyah has signed an agreement with Al-Thaqafeyah to broadcast and distribute its documentary production on the Al-Thaqafeyah broadcast channel and Shahid platform.

Under the agreement, Al-Thaqafeyah, a new Saudi cultural channel launched by MBC group in the last quarter of 2023, will broadcast selected documentaries produced by Thmanyah. "Tha Qal," Thmanyah’s latest documentary production, which means “he said” in the Saudi dialect, will be the first broadcast under this agreement. The series, presented by Saudi content creator Khaled Oun, one of the most prominent literary critics interested in poetry, documents the history of popular and eloquence of Arabic poetry in a unique narrative and visual style. Consisting of ten episodes, the first episode will be broadcast to commemorate the founding day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on February 22nd. The remaining episodes will air during the holy month of Ramadan and will be available simultaneously on Al-Thaqafeyah, Shahid, and Thmanyah’s digital platforms.

Abdulrahman Abumalih, founder and CEO of Thmanyah, commented on the agreement, saying: “One of Thmanyah’s key pillars is to present to the world our stories and culture in an authentic and fresh perspective. This cooperation will help us reach a new audience and develop the documentary content produced by our team.”

Additionally, Malik Al-Ruqi, director of Al-Thaqafeyah, stated: “The mission of the channel is to support cultural production in Saudi Arabia and spread Saudi culture to the whole world through Saudi voices. This partnership with Thmanyah is an important milestone in achieving this goal.”

Thmanyah is the largest Arabic podcast network in the Middle East and North Africa region, in addition to being the largest producer of documentaries in the Arabic language in Saudi Arabia, with more than 250 diverse documentary titles with hundreds of millions of views.

About Thmanyah:

Thmanyah is a leading Saudi media technology company that develops tools enabling individuals to enhance Arabic content online. Producing more than 20 products, including articles, newsletters, documentaries, and podcasts, Thmanyah aims to document life in Arab societies and transform the culture of journalism. The content spans various topics, from culture and cinema to health, lifestyle, and finance. Recognized as the most widespread podcast network in the Arab world, Thmanyah is also the largest producer of documentary films in Saudi Arabia. Thmanyah recently launched the "Radio Thmanyah" application dedicated to listening to Arabic and international podcast programs, along with the Thmanyah website for publishing articles and newsletters.

https://company.thmanyah.com/

For media inquiries

media.relations@thmanyah.com