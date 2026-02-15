Amman, Jordan – As Ramadan approaches, talabat Jordan is encouraging customers to turn everyday orders into moments of meaningful impact with the launch of its 2026 Ramadan campaign, Share an Iftar; making it easier for customers to support communities across the region through simple, in-app donations.

During Ramadan, customers can donate iftar meals, food parcels, and essential supplies directly via the talabat app, in partnership with trusted and licensed charities operating across Jordan. These charities include Jordan Hashemite Charity Organization, Tkiyet Um Ali, and Waqf Thareed, ensuring that donations reach communities where support is needed the most during the holy month.

Ramadan is a time of generosity, reflection, and togetherness. By embedding giving back into the everyday ordering experience, talabat removes barriers to donation and enables customers to contribute in a way that is simple and transparent.

Commenting on its initiatives during the holy month, Saleem Hammad, Managing Director of talabat Jordan, said, “At talabat, we see our platform as a way to connect everyday choices with real social impact. During Ramadan, when giving and generosity are at their highest, Share an Iftar brings together customers and trusted charities in one ecosystem that turns simple actions into collective good across the Kingdom.”

The Share an Iftar campaign will run throughout the entirety of the month, ensuring food reaches tables and supports communities when it matters most.