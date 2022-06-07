Themed ‘Transform, Evolve and Simplify’ spanning UAE and Saudi Arabia, program encourages innovation and empowers students to acquire 21st century skills

Winning squad to join Software AG team for six months of virtual and on-site internship program

Dubai, UAE: Global technology company Software AG (Frankfurt MDAX: SOW) launches its third edition of Future Disruptors Program, energizing collaborative industry-academia and encouraging effective knowledge and skill creation to thrive in a changing world. The region-wide university program for undergraduate students, now in UAE and Saudi Arabia, drives critical thinking and creativity, helps students reimagine future cities and underpins core competencies among students that will shape a future world of well-being and sustainability.

Launched in April 2020, the program awards the winning team from each Chapter with an internship at Software AG’s headquarters in Germany providing hands-on experience implementing Software AG solutions in addition to future career opportunities.

Under this year’s theme ‘Transform, Evolve and Simplify’ students are encouraged to assess real-world impact of conceptual ideas towards creating new value for sustainable smart cities. Participants must present real-world contexts through IoT, AI and machine learning based innovative models. The prototypes are assessed and judged by an independent jury comprising of esteemed industry and business leaders. The shortlists and winners are determined based on a point-based system and incorporate innovation, transformation, evolution and simplicity as some of its parameters. Students are recommended to use one of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by UNDP as their guiding star to create prototypes. Shortlisted projects will showcase their solutions at the GITEX Global 2022 and LEAP 2023.

As the initiative grows year on year, the program aims to further support these innovators/ pioneers through strategic collaborations and provide growth opportunities for students. These include associations with the start-up ecosystem and other institutions supporting early-stage start-ups that include, incubators, angel investors and early-stage venture capitalists.

“We are excited to see how the teams tackle the challenge of creating smart sustainable solutions for future cities,” said Rami Kichli – Senior Vice President, Middle East and Turkey- Software AG. “Trainings and workshops from Software AG empower students with 21st century learning by harnessing the power of IT to transform education. The students will reimagine, decouple and redesign businesses of the future for new developments such as the metaverse taking shape rapidly. This bridge platform will facilitate a smooth migration for students into their corporate journey. I eagerly look forward to the 2022 prototypes.”

The six-month program features extensive resources and in-depth training on Software AG’s industry leading Cumulocity IoT platform led by the firm’s technical team, in addition to advocates, guest trainers and mentors from leading regional organisations. Some of the external names from the program’s previous seasons include - DEWA, Digital Dubai, Du Telecom, CITC and 2P.

Entries for the program are now open in the UAE until 15th June 2022. Saudi Arabia will open entries in August/September 2022.

For more details or to register for UAE, https://info.softwareag.com/Future-Disruptors-Award-2022.html

About Software AG

Software AG is the software pioneer of a truly connected world. Since 1969, it has helped 10,000+ organizations use software to connect people, departments, systems and devices. Software AG empowers truly connected enterprises using integration & APIs, IoT & analytics and business & IT transformation. Software AG’s products establish a fluid flow of data that allows everything and everyone to work together. The company has more than 4,800 employees across more than 70 countries and annual revenue of over €800m, with the aim of exceeding €1bn by 2023.

About Future Disruptors Program

Future Disruptors Program is an annual program for undergraduate students from UAE and KSA. The program aims to nurture innovation by bridging the gap between the current developments in the corporate world with increasing expectations of the ‘digitally-native’ workforce and citizens of tomorrow. Participants are encouraged to address real-world challenges through new and emerging technologies such as IoT, AI and machine learning based innovative models. The program empanels advocates of leading organisations in the region as members of the jury who run a rigorous judging process to award the most deserving idea as part of the city’s innovation agenda.

For more information, visit www.softwareag.com and also follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

