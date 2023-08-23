Bids worth AED6 billion received

Oversubscription by 5.5 times

United Arab Emirates: The United Arab Emirates, represented by the Ministry of Finance (MoF) as the issuer, in collaboration with the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE) as the issuing and paying agent, has announced the results of the third dirham-denominated Islamic Treasury Sukuk auction (T-sukuks), which is part of the T-sukuks issuance program for 2023.

The third auction of the UAE T-sukuks program witnessed a strong demand through the eight primary dealers, with bids received worth AED6 billion, and an oversubscription by 5.5 times. The strong demand was on both, the two- and five-year tranches. The success is reflected in the attractive market driven prices, which was achieved by a spread of zero to two basis points over US Treasuries with similar maturities. The third auction witnessed the issuance of the first dirham-denominated Islamic Treasury Sukuks with a five-year maturity, which achieved very strong results and was oversubscribed by 6.6 times. The auction also followed the practice of re-opening the two-year T-sukuks which helps in building up the size of individual sukuk issues over time and improve liquidity in the secondary market.

The T-sukuks program will contribute to building the UAE dirham-denominated yield curve, providing safe investment alternatives for investors, strengthening the local debt capital market, developing the investment environment, as well as supporting sustainable economic growth.

For more information, please visit: https://mof.gov.ae/federal-debt-management-office/

-Ends-

About the Ministry of Finance

The Ministry of Finance of the United Arab Emirates was established as a sovereign ministry under Federal Decree No. (2) of 1971 to assume responsibility for implementing all financial policies related to economic development in the country, foremost of which is preparing and allocating the federal budget, managing the government’s financial situation, and providing services to the government and business sectors, as well as individuals. His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, serves as Minister of Finance, heading the UAE’s economic and financial interests. His Excellency Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, aims to achieve the Ministry’s strategic objectives.

The Ministry of Finance operates in accordance with a realistic yet ambitious strategic plan to perform its tasks and services in line with international best practices. The Ministry strives to achieve six key strategic goals, namely, enhancing financial planning in the Federal Government and the sustainability of public finances; raising the efficiency and effectiveness of budget execution, while managing the Federal Government’s financial position and cash flows; overseeing the UAE’s financial and economic interests at the international level; boosting the country’s competitiveness in financial and economic fields; providing all administrative services in accordance with the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and transparency; and finally, promoting a culture of innovation in the corporate work environment.

The Ministry includes five main sectors: the government budget and revenue sector, tax legislation sector, government financial management sector, international financial relations sector, and support services sector. It also includes the Federal Debt Management Office, General Budget Committee, Government Financial Policy Coordination Council, and the Financial Restructuring Committee.

