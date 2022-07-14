His Excellency Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, has announced that registration for the fourth UAE AI Summer Camp is now open until the beginning of August.

The Office of the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications will organize the AI Camp 4.0 in partnership the National Program of Artificial Intelligence, and in cooperation with national entities and major international companies specialized in the AI and programming areas. The AI Camp aims to empower school and university students of all ages with artificial intelligence skills and practical knowledge, which will enable them to build a better future.

His Excellency Omar Al Olama stated that the UAE AI Summer Camp, in its fourth year, builds on the success story of its previous versions held over the past few years, and supports efforts in consolidating the idea of adopting artificial intelligence in all aspects in the community.

H.E. added that enhancing future skills at a young age is essential to utilize artificial intelligence applications for future generations. These skills will encourage youth to increase their creativity to build an advanced digital infrastructure in the UAE and develop plans to ensure sustainability in digital development. AI Summer Camp 4.0 provides an opportunity to design innovative solutions and learn about future thinking mechanisms, and will enhance the UAE’s efforts in preparing a well-educated generation capable of leading the future of these vital sectors.

This year’s version will hold interactive workshops, with leading international companies and government entities specialized in advanced technology, will provide participants with essential future skills related to artificial intelligence and Metaverse programming, one of the top languages of tomorrow.

AI Summer Camp 4.0 will empower school and university students of all ages with artificial intelligence skills required in order for them to participate fully in building better future. It encourages them to take comprehensive benefits from experiences and knowledge, gained through virtual workshops and interactive sessions, to develop innovative solutions. Registrations for the workshops may be easily accessed on the camp website.

The activities of the AI Summer Camp 4.0 focus on various topics to provide students with the highest artificial intelligence skills, future skills, advanced technology and programming sciences.

The camp takes three main tracks; the first focuses on children between 6 - 12 years to enhance their future skills and refine their academic knowledge in training workshops. The second track is designed for those interested in digital skills, regardless of their educational and practical background. The advanced track provides programming sciences, auditing, and other advanced topics specialized in artificial intelligence.

Workshops will focus on various technological areas, including Metaverse and the future, sustainability in using blockchain technologies and its applications irl (in real life), analysis of AI and the business revolution, AI innovation in digital cities, and cybersecurity for children, youth and website developers. AI Summer Camp 4.0 will also offer interactive workshops to create video games.

The previous three years of the UAE AI summer camp saw broad participation from youth and school students, with more than 15,000 students from different academic levels participating in workshops to share and communicate best practice in advanced technology and artificial intelligence.



A.I Camp 451 : Lectures at ToDa from 16th July – 17th & 22nd July

Metaverse For Brands & Creators

Language: English

Date and Time

16th July [Sat] 11:00AM - 12:00PM

Location

Theatre of Digital Art

Registration link : https://www.eventbrite.com/e/metaverse-for-brands-creators-tickets-377339441427

Blockchain Utility For Real Life Purposes

Language: English

Date and Time

16th July [Sat] 1:00PM - 2:00PM

Location

Theatre of Digital Art

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/blockchain-utility-for-real-life-purposes-tickets-377340845627

The language of Audio and Visual in NFTs

Language: English

Date and Time

17th July [Mon] 4:00PM - 5:00PM

Location

Theatre of Digital Art



https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-language-of-audio-and-visual-in-nfts-tickets-377331327157

A.I. CAMP 453

Topic

What is The Future Of Education in Web3

Language: English

Date and Time

22nd July [Fri] 12:00PM - 01:00PM

Location

Theatre Of Digital Art

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/what-is-the-future-of-education-in-web3-tickets-377344376187