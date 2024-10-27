Muscat - The Zubair Corporation proudly announces the launch of a collaborative internship programme in partnership with Muscat University, as part of the Corporation's commitment to fostering local talent.

The programme, which will commence in November 2024, will provide 33 students with practical, real-world experience across various companies within the Zubair group companies. The orientation day, held at Bait Al Zubair, saw participation of several companies from multiple sectors of The Zubair Corporation including ARA Petroleum, Business International Group, Oman Oil Industry Services and Supply, Oasis Water, Zubair Automotive, and Federal Transformers and Switchgears. The teams from the companies have developed comprehensive training plans tailored to align with the students' fields of study. Representatives from the HR teams and designated mentors will be present to introduce the program and address any questions, with internship agreements being signed thereafter.

An official signing ceremony was also held during the event, with Sharifa Al Balushi, Group Head of the Human Capital Centre of Excellence at The Zubair Corporation, and Dr. Chiraz Zidi, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Research, and Innovation, representing Muscat University.

Sharifa Al Balushi expressed her enthusiasm for the initiative, stating,

"This internship programme demonstrates The Zubair Corporation’s commitment to empowering Omani talent. We believe in giving young professionals the opportunity to develop the skills and experience necessary to thrive in today’s competitive job market. By investing in the next generation, we also strengthen the In-Country Value (ICV) framework by cultivating local expertise that will contribute to Oman’s long-term economic growth and sustainability."

During the orientation day at Bait Al Zubair, eight companies from various sectors of The Zubair Corporation delivered insightful presentations to the students, highlighting their individual operations and key business functions. Companies such as ARA Petroleum, Business International Group, Oman Oil Industry Services and Supply, Zubair Automotive, Oasis Water, and Federal Transformers and Switchgears offered a deep dive into their respective industries. These sessions provided students with a clearer understanding of the diverse sectors within the Corporation and the specific roles they may play during their internships. The presentations emphasised the real-world applications of their studies, offering a preview of the hands-on experience they will gain throughout the programme.

The selected students will gain hands-on experience in key fields such as Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Chemical Engineering, and Energy Engineering. This initiative is designed to enhance their academic knowledge and practical skills while providing valuable support to the participating companies' business functions.

Dr. Chiraz Zidi, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Research, and Innovation shared his thoughts on the collaboration, “We are delighted to partner with The Zubair Corporation in launching this internship programme, which reflects our shared commitment to fostering the next generation of Omani professionals. This opportunity will provide our students with invaluable hands-on experience, bridging the gap between their academic studies and real-world business environments. We look forward to seeing our students thrive as they apply their knowledge and gain new skills that will prepare them for the challenges of tomorrow’s workforce.”

The Zubair Corporation remains steadfast in its mission to support Oman’s national development goals by creating opportunities for students to bridge the gap between academic theory and professional practice. By offering real-work exposure, the Corporation is actively contributing to the development of a skilled, capable workforce that will benefit both the students and the Omani economy at large.

About The Zubair Corporation

For more than five decades, The Zubair Corporation has been working to attract new expertise and innovations from around the world to the Sultanate and other markets in which it operates. It was one of the major institutions that contributed to establishing infrastructure at the national level, in addition to its pivotal role in the culture, tourism and industry sectors in their various fields. The Zubair Corporation includes a diverse group of distinguished companies, strategic business units and joint projects that spread alongside the Sultanate in the Middle East, India, the Far East, Europe, and the United States of America.

