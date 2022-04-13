Beirut: The University of Balamand (UOB) and the General Directorate of General Security signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) that aims at elevating the level of educational of the directorate officers and personnel. The MOU was signed by Dr. Elias Warrak, President of UOB and Major General Abbas Ibrahim, General Director of the General Directorate of General security.

Both parties are aligned on the importance and the necessity of improving the skills of the officers across all levels, that will ultimately enhance their performance of national duties. It is with that vision in mind that the University of Balamand has committed to utilizing its vast capabilities to cater to the officers and their families who seek higher education across any major. This agreement is in line with the university’s education mission in Lebanon.

Commenting on the occasion, Dr, Warrak stated: “The glimmer of hope remains in our security that we are proud of. The security that has eluded terrorism and that has preserved our homeland and its citizens, and this is due to our military institutions and the General Directorate of General security in specific, under the leadership of a Major General that knows the true meaning of homeland and citizenship and preserving safety and security above all.”

In his part, Major General Ibrahim indicated: "This agreement will benefit the officers, their subordinates and their families. The cooperation between us is far from being an agreement between two parties as much as it is an integration of roles in the spirit of national duties and the commitment towards building a stronger Lebanon with educational excellence built on academic, professional, and scientific capabilities, a destination for anyone who has the interest to progress and advance.”

Major General Ibrahim enjoyed a tour of The University of Balamand and also visited His Beatitude Patriarch John X at his headquarters, where they discussed the most prominent current affairs of Lebanon. They later enjoyed an Iftar held at the President’s House in honor of the Major’s visit in the presence of His Beatitude.

