Dubai, UAE — The U.N. International Day of Education marked the unveiling of a unique book project that began during Dubai Expo at the historic Model United Nations (MUN) conference, EXPOMUN.

“Youth Diplomacy in Action, Diversity and Dynamism: The Essence of Model U.N.” is coming to fruition – and to readers globally on 30 January. The book, written by a diverse set of teenage MUN delegates, brings forward thoughts on world affairs and the future of diplomacy and will debut during the Dubai World Government Summit next month.

The book contains experiences, stories, and philosophies of 22 introspective and accomplished teens as they navigate youth and their future prospects. The Foreword is by Robert Kris, Advisor for the U.S. Mission to the U.N. in New York and formerly resident in UAE as a member of the U.S. Embassy’s diplomatic team, played an integral role in the early days of the United Nations Association UAE (UNA-UAE) in-country supporting youth diplomacy programs.

According to Lisa La Bonté, UNA-UAE inaugural Secretary-General, “This book is an “active” exercise. What sets our Model U.N. conferences apart is that we focus on outputs– beyond superb academic exercises and simulations, UNA-UAE delegates plot real-world betterment. Students who can create and execute can facilitate tangible solutions and are best suited to affect positive change in future in government or corporate roles. This book is one such tangible project aiming to inform and educate society on the merits of arming youth with a world view and action orientation early on.”

About the United Nations Association UAE

The United Nations Association UAE is a non-governmental organization originally launched in Abu Dhabi 14 years ago. UNAs exist in over 100 nations. The first and only UNA in the GCC, UNA-UAE focuses solely on education and engaging youth, hands-on in the work of the U.N. by launching and supporting Model U.N. (MUN) Clubs in schools, hosting Model U.N. Congresses and Climate Solutions Briefings, delivering Model U.N. Space Debates and larger scale, sustained programs such as the Global Citizens Open Innovation SDGs Challenge that runs until 2030.

UNA-UAE hosts overseas educational programs incl. Youth Diplomacy, Government, Think Tank and MUN colloquiums in New York City and Washington, DC, ‘Build a Better World’ Africa collaborative community re/construction projects, and Global Crises Innovation Challenges.

In its inaugural year in UAE in 2010, UNA doubled the number of Model U.N. clubs in the nation's private schools including launching MUN clubs at Al Hosn University, Philadelphia School, Greenfield School, School of Modern Skills, Oxford School, GEMS Wellington, GEMS World Academy, GEMS Jumeirah College, and dozens more.

About Uplifting Books

Uplifting Books is a strategic messaging and creative content company built to empower children and their future prospects (especially girls!) with stories to help forge ‘can-do’ spirits. Fuelling emotional intelligence and supporting bi-lingual literacy, fostering soft skills of confidence and resiliency is a priority. Favorite topics include space, STEM, workforce, cultural exchange, inclusion, and mental wellbeing. Uplifting Books’ ultimate mission is “Career development, ages 2 and up.”

