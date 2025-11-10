UH Holdings and its Clinic has set up a first-of-its-kind series of fitness activations at DP World 30x30 Fitness Village Kite Beach as part of this year’s Dubai Fitness Challenge, in partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment

The partnership has been formalised for three years, reinforcing a shared commitment to advancing preventive health, longevity, and wellbeing in line with Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: As Dubai Fitness Challenge 2025 (DFC) kicks off across the city, UH Holdings Limited, represented by its subsidiary The Ultimate Human Wellness Clinic, developed in partnership with Gary Brecka, Founder of The Ultimate Human, joins as an Association Partner through a three-year partnership with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). The partnership marks the Clinic’s entry into Dubai’s integrated longevity and preventive health ecosystem ahead of its 2026 launch.

As part of this year's Dubai 30x30 challenge, UH Holdings and its Wellness Clinic will introduce “The Ultimate Human Experience” at DP World 30x30 Fitness Village Kite Beach, a first-of-its-kind, 30-day flagship activation connecting science, fitness, and community engagement. Open to all residents and visitors, the activation will run from 1 to 30 November 2025 as part of the city-wide Dubai Fitness Challenge.

Set to launch next year, the clinic will serve as the GCC’s flagship longevity and preventive health hub, combining advanced diagnostics, science-based solutions, and personalized wellness programs under one roof. Backed by UH Holdings’ investment and Gary Brecka’s expertise, the Clinic will bring world-class science, innovation, and personalized health optimization services to the region, reinforcing Dubai’s position as a global leader in the future of wellness and human performance.

The partnership with DFRE and DET reflects a shared vision to advance preventive health and active living in line with Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda, which aims to position the city as a global hub for wellbeing, longevity and quality of life by driving growth in next-generation health and wellness sectors and strengthening private-sector participation.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), commented: “We are pleased to welcome The Ultimate Human Wellness Clinic as an Association Partner of Dubai Fitness Challenge. Their focus on preventive health, science-based innovation, and community engagement complement our mission to empower residents and visitors to embrace more active, balanced lifestyles. As Dubai strengthens its position as a global hub for wellbeing and human performance, initiatives like The Ultimate Human Experience at DP World 30x30 Fitness Village Kite Beach help make fitness more accessible, inspiring, and rewarding for all. This collaboration also supports the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, to enhance quality of life and foster a healthier, more connected city for everyone.”

Shahram Ardalan, Chairman of UH Holdings, said: “Through our collaboration with Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, we are proud to support Dubai’s D33 Agenda and the city’s broader vision to build a healthier, more connected community, where wellbeing and quality of life remain central to sustainable growth. This partnership reflects our commitment to contributing meaningfully to Dubai’s growing wellness landscape and redefining how people experience health in the UAE. By showcasing world-class wellness science ahead of the Clinic’s 2026 launch through our community activations at the Dubai Fitness Challenge, we aim to demonstrate how preventive health can become part of everyday life.”

Gary Brecka, Founder of The Ultimate Human, added: “My goal has always been to make human performance simple, practical, and life-changing. At The Ultimate Human Wellness Clinic, we meet people at the ground level, beginning with 360° diagnostics to identify risks and deficiencies using DNA, biomarker, and imaging analyses. From there, we deploy cutting-edge equipment, targeted supplements, and tailored therapies to create personalized plans addressing areas such as micronutrient optimization and lifestyle adjustments for long-term health and longevity. We’re excited to showcase elements of this approach at the Dubai Fitness Challenge, when people understand what fuels their energy and drives recovery, they unlock their full potential. I’m excited to bring this vision to Dubai - a city that embodies wellbeing and peak performance - and help create the ultimate version of you.”

The Ultimate Human experience, located at the DP World 30x30 Fitness Village Kite Beach, features four immersive zones: Mindset, Activate, Focus, and Reset. The zones are designed to integrate mental, physical, and recovery practices inspired by the science of longevity. Visitors can participate in daily fitness classes, guided meditation and breathwork sessions, mobility and recovery workshops, and educational talks hosted by leading and widely respected human biologist Gary Brecka, Founder of The Ultimate Human, alongside international and regional health experts.

The program will also feature “Ultimate Women Thursdays,” offering women-only wellness sessions with curated classes, mindfulness workshops, and talks focused on female health and longevity. Participants will also be able to collect digital “Longevity Pins” by completing challenges across each zone, unlocking prizes and incentives designed to encourage consistent, long-term engagement with wellness and movement.

For more information on the Ultimate Human Wellness Clinic, please visit the ultimatehumanclinic.ae

About The Ultimate Human Wellness Clinic

The Ultimate Human Wellness Clinic, a subsidiary of UH Holdings, is dedicated to establishing preventative healthcare and longevity centers in Dubai. Building on The Ultimate Human media platform’s mission of health optimization and lifespan extension, The Ultimate Human Wellness Clinic represents the natural progression of transforming insights into practice through innovative preventive health and longevity services designed to extend healthy lifespan, in line with Dubai’s ambition to become a global hub for health and wellbeing.

About Dubai Fitness Challenge

An initiative of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) was created to support His Highness’ vision of making Dubai one of the most active cities in the world. Now in its ninth edition, DFC offers an action-packed calendar of free sporting events and activities, bringing friends, families, visitors, colleagues, and communities together as they commit to 30 minutes of exercise for 30 consecutive days.

Organised by the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) and the Dubai Sports Council (DSC), DFC 2025 runs from 1 to 30 November with highlights including flagship events Dubai Run, Dubai Ride, Dubai Stand Up Paddle, and Dubai Yoga, along with three Fitness Villages, 30 Fitness Hubs, and thousands of events, classes, and activations across the city. For more information, visit www.dubaifitnesschallenge.com

