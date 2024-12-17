Dubai, UAE - Grandiose, the UAE’s beloved homegrown supermarket brand, proudly announces the opening of its 44th store, marking an exciting new milestone, with its first location in Al Ain. This expansion underscores Grandiose’s commitment to staying close to its neighbours and becoming an integral part of the communities it serves. With thriving locations in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and now Al Ain, Grandiose continues to redefine the shopping experience across the UAE.

The new store in Al Ain, located in Shibat Al Wutah, Al-Wata Community Market, is set to deliver an unmatched shopping journey by offering high-quality products from world-class brands and sustainably sourced local produce, fully embracing the farm-to-table concept. As part of its strategic growth, Grandiose has introduced advanced food and beverage concepts across all of its locations, offering a rich variety of cuisines that reflect each neighbourhood’s unique and welcoming culture.

The launch of the Al Ain location is a testament to Grandiose’s dedication to creating an exceptional shopping destination for its customers. The store features an extensive selection of premium products sourced locally and internationally, ensuring freshness, quality, and variety to meet every shopper's needs. From daily essentials to gourmet delicacies, Grandiose is committed to enriching the lives of its customers by making high-quality products accessible and enjoyable.

Part of the Ghassan Aboud Group, Grandiose has become synonymous with premium shopping experiences that blend sophistication with approachability. Every Grandiose store reflects its core values of health-consciousness, sustainability, and ethical sourcing. With a strong emphasis on creating a community-driven atmosphere, Grandiose aims to provide engaging in-store experiences and efficient services tailored to its customers' busy lifestyles.

Key Brands and Offerings:

Grandiose’s Al Ain store features a curated range of premium brands and offerings that cater to diverse preferences:

Grandiose Bakery: Delight in freshly made, in-house baked goods prepared daily.

Delight in freshly made, in-house baked goods prepared daily. GrandRose: Discover premium flowers and chocolates, perfect for gifting on any occasion.

Discover premium flowers and chocolates, perfect for gifting on any occasion. The Cheeseboard: Explore a curated selection of artisanal cheeses from France, Italy, Spain, the USA, and beyond.

Explore a curated selection of artisanal cheeses from France, Italy, Spain, the USA, and beyond. Food Avenue: Enjoy global flavours with dishes inspired by international cuisines, from wholesome salads to savoury pizzas, shawarmas, and burgers.

Enjoy global flavours with dishes inspired by international cuisines, from wholesome salads to savoury pizzas, shawarmas, and burgers. G Café: Savour specialty-grade coffee crafted from 100% Arabica beans sourced from single-origin farms in Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, and El Salvador.

Savour specialty-grade coffee crafted from 100% Arabica beans sourced from single-origin farms in Brazil, Colombia, Ethiopia, and El Salvador. Fruits & Vegetables: Celebrate freshness with the finest locally grown produce, supporting UAE’s local farming community.

Celebrate freshness with the finest locally grown produce, supporting UAE’s local farming community. British Butcher: Indulge in a premium selection of meats sourced from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, and more.

About Grandiose:

Grandiose is a premium food and grocery retail chain based in the UAE, dedicated to delivering the freshest, highest-quality products to its customers. With a strong emphasis on health, sustainability, and indulgence, Grandiose offers a curated selection of organic, gourmet, and locally sourced goods. Serving a diverse and affluent community, the brand blends modern sophistication with timeless values to create a shopping experience that is both convenient and luxurious. Through its commitment to innovation, customer engagement, and eco-friendly practices, Grandiose continues to redefine food retail in the region. Whether in-store or online, Grandiose is where freshness meets flavor, offering something exceptional for every occasion.