Abu Dhabi – The Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office in the UAE government today announced a partnership with UiPath (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI company, to advance Agentic Automation – a transformative approach to automation powered by AI. This collaboration will focus on developing AI-powered automation solutions across government entities while equipping UAE talent with critical AI skills. The initiative is aligned with the UAE National strategy for AI, which supports the UAE’s vision to become a global leader in AI by 2031.

In conjunction with the announcement of the collaboration, H.E. Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, met with Daniel Dines, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of UiPath, along with the UiPath team.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, emphasized that the UAE government is committed to fostering partnerships and collaboration with entrepreneurs and private sector companies specializing in advanced technology fields. This aligns with efforts to achieve the objectives of the UAE’s Strategy for Artificial Intelligence.

Dr. Al Mahmoud added that AI-powered automation will contribute to advancing national strategies, providing the necessary enablers to leverage AI applications in enhancing government services. He noted that these partnerships will support efforts to build government workforce capabilities and prepare them for AI-dependent roles.

“The UAE has been fast to recognize and harness the tremendous potential unlocked by the AI revolution. We’re excited to enhance the UAE’s journey on its mission to infuse AI-powered automation into its operations and empower government sector employees and graduates with valuable AI skills. In doing so, it’s furthering its ambitious vision to become a leading nation in AI, and create new economic, educational, and social opportunities for its citizens and businesses,” said Zakaria Haltout, Area Vice President Middle East and Africa at UiPath.

Fostering AI Skills Creation for a Digital Economy

The UAE’s vision for a thriving digital economy puts great emphasis on AI skills creation among the country’s workforce. As part of this collaboration, UiPath will support the creation of an automation and AI training program for up to 100 government employees or students. Additionally, UiPath will enable the upskilling of participants in Coders HQ, one of the National Program for Coders Initiatives. Coders who enroll in the training program will acquire critical automation and AI skills using the UiPath Business Automation Platform. The AI and automation training framework, enabled by the UiPath Academy, will provide participants with the opportunity to obtain UiPath Certified credentials.

Additionally, UiPath and the AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office will jointly develop a program vision and a roadmap to enable government-backed companies and startups to leverage AI and automation technologies.

Implementing AI-powered Automation to Boost Citizen Experience

The partnership will see the AI, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office and UiPath explore opportunities to increase operational efficiency and enhance society’s experience by embedding AI into public-facing services. As part of this, the two parties will collaborate to set up a number of pilot projects exploring the capabilities of the UiPath Business Automation Platform. The collaboration framework will also include UiPath-led workshops designed to increase awareness on the benefits of AI-powered automation.

UiPath (NYSE: PATH) develops AI technology that mirrors human intelligence with ever-increasing sophistication, transforming how businesses operate, innovate, and compete. The UiPath Platform™ accelerates the shift toward a new era of agentic automation—one where agents, robots, people, and models integrate seamlessly to drive autonomy and smarter decision-making. With a focus on security, accuracy, and resiliency, UiPath is committed to shaping a world where AI enhances human potential and revolutionizes industries. For more information, visit www.uipath.com.