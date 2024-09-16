Dubai, UAE: The Society of Engineers-UAE invites all innovators in the country to share their pioneering ideas during the third edition of the Excellence and Creative Engineering Award. This is a unique opportunity to present their outstanding work that reflects their commitment to quality and innovation. SOE emphasizes the importance of active participation in such initiatives, which enhance the status of the engineering sector and contribute to its development on both national and international levels.

The Excellence and Creative Engineering Award is the first of its kind in the UAE. It aims to importance of national engineering work, encourage national engineering talents towards development, innovation, and leadership, and spreading and encouraging a culture of excellence, creativity and innovation in all engineering projects. The award also aims to stimulate competitive spirit and creativity to keep pace with the continuous global growth.

The award organizing committee has stated that the application period will remain open until November 15 through the award’s website www.ecea.ae .

The award targets government and private entities in the field, including consultants, engineering service providers, industrial companies, emerging engineering firms, contractors, students, faculty members in educational institutions, research centers, project owners, and project management companies. Participants can showcase their innovative projects before a distinguished jury composed of experts and specialists in the field.

Participation Benefits:

All applicants in the award categories will receive a participation certificate from the Society of Engineers-UAE, along with the opportunity to participate in the Society of Engineers - UAE activities such as workshops, seminars, and conferences throughout the year.

Winners will be honored with an award trophy and financial prizes, in addition to other benefits, including recognition of outstanding contributions in the engineering sector from individuals or institutions, both public and private. This exposure will highlight their achievements to a broad audience and attract the attention of decision-makers across various sectors. It is anticipated that key stakeholders will select the winning companies and top project owners in the engineering sector to execute and supply their future projects.

Winning the award also serves as an indicator of the level and quality of the winners' work, thereby strengthening client trust in their brand. All participants will be invited to the award ceremony, providing a platform to network with engineering sector professionals and exchange knowledge and experiences.

Winners will also have media exposure through interviews at the award ceremony and benefit from the extensive media coverage of the event through various channels such as social media platforms, newspapers, television, and radio. Additionally, the contributions of the winners are documented in the post-show report.

The award comprises two main categories: Legal Personality and Individual, encompassing a total of 13 subcategories. Under Legal Personality, awards include the Pioneering Engineering Project, Best Engineering Consultancy Company, Best Engineering Services Company, Best Construction Company, Best Industrial Company, Best Startup Engineering Company, and Best Scientific Research in the Engineering Field.

The Pioneering Engineering Project category is further divided into three subcategories: Best Mega Project, Best Medium Project, and Best Small Project.

In the Individuals category, awards include Leading Personnel, Outstanding Engineer, Outstanding Student, and Rising Engineer.