A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed today by His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security Council, United Arab Emirates and Nick Redshaw, Senior Vice President - Tech Cloud, Middle East and Africa, UAE Country Leader, Oracle to extend cooperation between the two organizations in the field of cybersecurity. The agreement was signed at the Oracle CloudWorld Tour Abu Dhabi event.

Under this MoU, the UAE Cyber Security Council and Oracle have agreed to work together to help strengthen the UAE's Cyber Security framework by exchanging information on IT security risks, providing updates on latest cybersecurity technology solutions, sharing educational material, and conducting continuous training on cybersecurity related topics across all sectors.

His Excellency Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti said: “The UAE is at the forefront of creating a state of the art and secure digital infrastructure to help drive the country's digital economy growth.”

He added that "we at the Cybersecurity Council are determined to build a cybersecurity system that protects all vital sectors in the country, supported by a safe and efficient environment in accordance with international best practices. We also work continuously in cooperation with partners, institutions and individuals to enhance cybersecurity in all vital sectors through an advanced and resilient digital security system that strengthens the UAE's leading position globally in various fields."

Al-Kuwaiti explained that this MoU with Oracle is a key milestone on the journey to strengthen the UAE's cybersecurity preparedness.

He said: “This Collaboration will help us explore global best practices, promote joint development of innovative solutions, and effectively train our executives on key cybersecurity developments.”

Nick Redshaw said: “Oracle is fully committed to helping the UAE achieve its development objectives with latest cloud technologies, and we look forward to working with the UAE Cyber Security Council to help the country build a modern, secure, and agile IT infrastructure that is geared to responding to evolving cyber threats.

