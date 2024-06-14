Dubai: The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office and Rittal FZE (Subsidiary of RITTAL GmbH & Co. KG, Herborn, Germany), a leading global provider of solutions for industrial enclosures, power distribution, climate control, and IT infrastructure, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU). This partnership aims to collaborate on various AI initiatives, enhance AI adoption and learning, and strengthen the robust digital infrastructure of the UAE through international joint efforts.

The MOU was signed by Saqr Binghalib, Executive Director of the UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications Office, and Syed Tahir Nazir, Managing Director of Rittal FZE , during the AI Retreat 2024. This event, the largest of its kind, aims to accelerate AI application adoption and features participation from over 2,000 decision-makers, experts, and officials from both the government and private sectors. It was organized recently by the Dubai Center for AI Applications in collaboration with the National Program for Artificial Intelligence.

Saqr Binghalib emphasized that the UAE Government focuses on building skills and talents as a key element in the digital development journey and in creating a future based on intellect and creativity. He noted that Strengthening partnerships between the government and the private sector contributes to enhancing the country's position as a global hub for the AI sector, reinforcing its active global role, and supporting the national strategies' goals of building future competencies and equipping them with the necessary tools for development and advancing towards a future based on digital skills.

Syed Tahir Nazir, Managing Director , Rittal FZE said: “We are fully committed and support the vision of the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications during our discussion and agreed with Mr. Saqr Binghalib. Rittal FZE is committed to support capacity building, knowledge enhancement, and technology advancements through innovations in the field of AI and other smart applications, especially to support programming in the field of Robotics and Industry 4.0 system and applications along with supporting Green Technologies . Rittal continues its efforts for environmental protection and reducing carbon footprint with its innovative products and solutions through collaborations with government and public sectors to secure a better future for our communities and next generations. We are excited to be a partner of AI department and are looking forward to working with H.E Saqr Binghalib for a mutually successful collaboration.”

The agreement between the Office of Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications and Rittal, aims to achieve the objectives of the UAE Strategy for AI and its ambitious goals to support private sector initiatives, increase productivity, build a strong research and development base, and develop AI talents and skills. Additionally, it aims to enhance cooperation in various AI initiatives, and enrich and enhance the coding ecosystem and coding community in the UAE. This includes organizing training courses, discussions, and dialogues to develop coding skills and technological innovation among youth, experts, and enthusiasts. Furthermore, it aims to enhance collaboration and communication opportunities between leading technology companies and coders, contributing to driving digital transformation and building a better future