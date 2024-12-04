Riyadh - The prestigious Best Places to Work certification program has revealed its rankings for the top companies to work for in Saudi Arabia in 2024, categorizing organizations based on their size. These companies have demonstrated excellence in fostering outstanding work environments that prioritize employee satisfaction, engagement, and well-being.

Best Places to Work is an international certification program providing employers in different countries the opportunity to assess the quality of their people practices, learn more about the engagement and satisfaction of their employees, and honor those who deliver an outstanding work experience with the highest standards in regard to working conditions.

Large Companies Category (Over 1001 employees)

The top 10 list highlights the largest organizations in the Kingdom that have set the benchmark for excellent employee practices, providing employees with a supportive and inspiring work environment. The ranking includes:

Roshn, a leader in real estate development, topped this year’s rankings for its commitment to creating an inclusive and engaging work environment. The Royal Commission for AlUla, dedicated to preserving Saudi Arabia’s cultural heritage, followed closely in second position. International Maritime Industries, a key player in the maritime sector, ranked third. Panda, a retail giant in the region, secured the fourth position. Saudi Air Navigation Services, recognized for its key role in enhancing air travel safety and efficiency, rounded out the top five ranking. The other listed companies are:

- Extra

- Jana MS

- Bindawood

- Gasco

- Saudia Technic

Mid-Size Companies Category (Between 101 and 1000 employees)

The Top 18 Best Places to Work in the medium-sized category have been recognized for their commitment to employee care, inspiring leadership, and community impact. These companies have gone above and beyond in creating an engaging workplace experience.

First Milling Company, a key player in Saudi Arabia’s food sector, secured the top position this year. Pfizer Saudi, an affiliate of the leading biopharmaceutical company, followed in the second position. Matarat Holding, a company enhancing Saudi aviation and airport operations, ranked third. Xerox Saudi, recognized for its innovative workplace culture, achieved the fourth position. Al Rugaib Holding, a prominent retail and lifestyle company, rounded out the top five. The other listed companies are:

- Islamic Development Bank

- Bidaya Finance

- UTEC

- Alsagr

- Abdullah Hashim Company

- Remat

- Saudia Cargo

- Rewaa

- Magrabi

- Riyad Steel

- Jahez

- National Development Fund

- Saudi Olympic & Paralympic Committee

Small Companies Category (Less 100 employees)

This category recognizes organizations with a smaller workforce, where creating an exceptional workplace culture is pivotal. The ranking includes:

Alnahdi Family Office, the office managing the family's investment portfolio with the best international practices and standards through a highly efficient team, secured the top position in this year’s rankings. Saudi Downtown, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), focusing on developing vibrant, mixed-use urban centers across the Kingdom, achieved the second position. Al Ramz, a Saudi-based company specializing in real estate development, ranked third. Falak Investment Hub, a Saudi-based ecosystem enabler that supports entrepreneurs and startups, took the fourth position. AXS, a leader in technology and IT consulting services, rounded out the top five list. The other listed companies include:

- Emkan Education

- Apcofs

- Madar

- Blackyardex

- Aseer Investment

Special Award Organizations

In addition to the top-ranked companies, special awards have been presented to organizations that have demonstrated extraordinary leadership in specific areas such as diversity and inclusion, employee well-being, and community engagement. These companies have stood out in their commitment to creating inclusive, innovative, and supportive workplaces.

Resal was honored for its Best Wellbeing Initiatives, prioritizing employee health and mental wellness through a variety of dedicated programs.

Special Certifications for Excellence

Some organizations were also recognized with special certifications for their exceptional focus on key areas of workplace excellence:

Modern Building Leaders was honored with the Best Places to Work in Saudi Arabia for HR Practices recognizing the exemplary human resource practices. This certification highlights the organization's commitment to fostering a culture of trust, collaboration, and professional growth through innovative and people-centric HR policies.

These achievements underscore the commitment of different organizations in Saudi to creating workplaces that prioritize employee satisfaction and operational excellence.

This year, certified companies demonstrated a strong employee care culture where an average of 80% of employees said they have a sense of pride in their work, that leadership team is inspiring, and that they feel good about the ways the company contributes to the local community.

According to 2024 Best Places to Work Saudi survey covering 140 employers, the new generation of Saudi talent seeks employers that promote growth opportunities, uphold equity, diversity, and inclusion, and respect individuality.

For more information, please visit the program website: www.bestplacestoworkfor.org

