Muscat, Oman – The Sustainable City – Yiti, Oman’s flagship sustainable development and the pioneering net zero emissions community, has signed a strategic partnership with ahli Islamic, marking a significant milestone in facilitating financial solutions that align with the project’s long-term sustainability and development objectives.

The partnership was formalized at a signing ceremony held on-site at The Sustainable City – Yiti, attended by senior executives from both The Sustainable City – Yiti and ahli Islamic, along with key stakeholders. The agreement was signed by Mohammed Al Ghufaili, COO of OMRAN Group and Board Member of The Sustainable City – Yiti, and Yousuf Al Rawahi, DGM – Head of ahli Islamic. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to supporting Oman’s Vision 2040 by fostering ethical investment in sustainable real estate, enhancing financial accessibility, and promoting responsible urban growth.

As Oman’s largest sustainable urban development, The Sustainable City – Yiti integrates renewable energy, food production, water and waste recycling, smart mobility, and climate-resilient infrastructure to create a truly future-ready community. With 96% of its infrastructure already completed, the project is progressing steadily towards its full realization in 2026, bringing together residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational spaces designed to advance sustainable living.

Mohammed Al Ghufaili, COO of OMRAN Group and Board Member of The Sustainable City – Yiti, commented: “With an investment of nearly one billion US dollars, we are redefining the real estate landscape by integrating sustainability, innovation, and long-term value creation. This collaboration with ahli Islamic reinforces our commitment to responsible growth, ensuring that we deliver a world-class, net-zero emissions community that aligns with Oman’s Vision 2040 and sets a benchmark for sustainable cities worldwide.”

Yousuf Al Rawahi, DGM – Head of ahli Islamic added: “Our collaboration with The Sustainable City – Yiti reflects the overall commitment and endeavor to support Sharia-compliant and sustainable investments that align with Oman Vision 2040. By providing the needed financial solutions, we empower individuals and businesses to be part of a groundbreaking net-zero emissions community. Together, we are fostering a responsible urban grown society, while ensuring long-term value creation, and contributing to a more sustainable future for many in the Sultanate of Oman.”

Developed by Diamond Developers, a subsidiary of SEE Holding, in collaboration with Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), The Sustainable City – Yiti is a flagship sustainability project in Oman. Spanning nearly one million square meters along the Gulf of Oman coastline, it offers an innovative live-work-thrive model that integrates smart infrastructure, low-carbon living, and sustainable tourism.

The development features a diverse mix of residential, commercial, hospitality, and educational spaces, designed to foster a thriving and sustainable community. It includes state-of-the-art commercial and hospitality zones with a central plaza, retail areas, and two hotels, alongside essential community infrastructure such as a school, a nursery, an equestrian center, an indoor sports complex, and outdoor leisure areas. Designed to achieve net zero emissions by 2040, The Sustainable City – Yiti serves as a model for sustainable urban living and a key contributor to Oman’s environmental and economic transformation.

This collaboration marks a milestone in Oman’s commitment to sustainable urban development, ensuring that The Sustainable City – Yiti continues to lead the way in shaping resilient, smart, and future-ready communities.

About The Sustainable City – Yiti

The Sustainable City – Yiti is set to be the first net zero emission community in the world, realizing the UN 2050 net zero targets by 2040. Located 30km from central Muscat, The Sustainable City – Yiti is a coastal development overlooking the Oman sea and is a joint venture between Diamond Developers, the masterminds behind The Sustainable City brand, and Oman Tourism Development Company, part of OMRAN Group.

Aligned with Oman’s 2040 vision and designed to meet the highest social, environmental and economic sustainability standards, the live-work-thrive city follows the blueprint for low-emissions living, pioneered by The Sustainable City in Dubai.

Expected to be completed in 2026, The Sustainable City – Yiti will span approximately one million square meters and accommodate over 10,000 people in villas, townhouses and apartments. The city will feature state-of-the art facilities, urban farming, a central plaza with a mall, school and nursery, a rehabilitation center for people of determination, an indoor sports complex, access to a wide range of outdoor recreational activities, an equestrian center, two hotels and 132 luxury serviced apartments under the Nikki Beach brand. Through on-site educational facilities, The Sustainable City – Yiti also presents opportunities for research and learning, enabling the essential transfer of sustainability knowledge.