The Mediterranean’s most exclusive enclave joins the world’s leading ultra-luxury villa rental company’s private portfolio

Dubai, UAE: The Sun Secret Collection’s private portfolio is pleased to present the latest remarkable addition to its ultra-luxury villa rental collection; K13 Estate. Nestled on the northeastern Sardinian coastline, in the heart of the Mediterranean jewel of Costa Smeralda, this unique Estate represents a breathtaking private enclave of six villas set amidst six hectares of lush parkland and immaculate gardens with inspirational sea views, a hidden lake and two private beaches.

Alfredo Miraglia, Founder, The Sun Secret Collection explains, “K13 Estate is considered one of the world’s most exquisite retreats in the world for good reason, offering exceptional levels of natural beauty, a unique secluded enclave, exclusivity and service. It is therefore perfectly attuned to the needs of the highly discerning Middle Eastern guest, who demand unique experiences and ultra personalization as standard, and who can also enjoy the world-class shopping and Michelin-starred dining of Porto Cervo on their doorstep.”

Each of the six distinct villas on the estate is designed in a unique architectural style, offering sophisticated living spaces, professional grade kitchens for gourmet culinary moments, al fresco dining, and a host of other thoughtful touches. Booked separately, or together, the collection can accommodate the needs of a diverse range of guests in considerable style, with a total of 20 bedrooms and five pools. Villas are enhanced with The Beach House, located near the private beaches offering access to the sea, along with a private dock as well as two fully equipped gyms and outdoor kids’ areas.

Villa Nakita: Elegant white-marble three bedroomed villa with a private pool and gym, featuring a stunning onyx bathroom with a jacuzzi and terraces with sea views.

Villa Rosa: A serene, four bedroomed retreat with a large pool, Mediterranean garden and multiple dining areas for al fresco gatherings.

Villa Gian: Refined with a Sardinian elegance, this four-bedroomed villa offers luxurious living spaces, a sun- drenched pool and accommodations for family and guests.

Villa Bettina: A striking white three-bedroomed villa offering an outdoor gym, jacuzzi and elegant interiors perfect for social gatherings.

Villa Ignazio: A wellness haven with a heated pool, cryo-sauna and wellness centre, with saunas, Turkish baths and a manicure and pedicure room.

Villa Watergate: A three bedroomed villa featuring a pool that overlooks a serene lake, this villa combines elegance with comfort and a tranquil lakeside ambiance.

Guests are invited to wander off-grid through the woodland and gardens, happening upon scenic amphitheatres, hidden lakes, walking trails and a scenic arid garden. At the heart of the oasis stands the Wellness Area, clustered around a majestic tower surrounded by fragrant jasmine, creating a magical romantic ambiance, equipped with a cryo-sauna, Turkish Bath, gym, beauty room and meditation area. This serene space is enhanced with a retractable roof on the top floor revealing the starry sky, turning nighttime into a moment of contemplation and enchantment.

Guests can take advantage of the golf carts that facilitate easy moments around the estate whilst ensuring privacy. And when they wish to explore, Porto Cervo is located just moments away with its unique Mediterranean warmth and shimmering harbour, offering the perfect blend of luxury boutiques, elegant craft shops and Michelin starred dining venues.

