Dubai, United Arab Emirates: - The St. Regis Riyadh is proud to announce that it has been honored with the prestigious ‘Best New Business Hotel’ award by the Business Traveller Middle East 2024 awards. This recognition underscores the hotel’s unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled luxury, exceptional service, and a world-class business environment.

The renowned Business Traveller Middle East (BTME) Awards, organized by Motivate publication Business Traveller Middle East, celebrates leaders in business travel and tourism. The 2024 edition, held at a high-profile gala ceremony at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai International Financial Centre on May 6, marked the 23rd edition of this prestigious annual event. Receiving the ’Best New Business Hotel’ award is a significant achievement for The St. Regis Riyadh, highlighting its dedication to providing an unparalleled guest experience. This accolade reflects the hotel's excellence in service, sophisticated accommodations, and luxurious amenities, establishing it as a premier destination for business travelers.

"Being recognized as the Best New Business Hotel by Business Traveller Middle East is a testament to our team's dedication to providing an unparalleled guest experience," said Marina Krasnobrizhaya, the General Manager of St. Regis Riyadh. "This award reflects our commitment to excellence and our passion for creating memorable experiences for our guests. We are honored to receive this recognition and will continue to set new standards of luxury and hospitality in Riyadh."

Situated in Riyadh's esteemed diplomatic quarter, The St. Regis Riyadh stands as a beacon of grandeur and sophistication amidst iconic landmarks and luxurious residences. The exquisite property features 83 elegantly appointed guest rooms and suites, including the opulent 225 sqm Royal Suite. Each room is designed with floor-to-ceiling windows that provide breathtaking views of the city.

The St. Regis Riyadh is a premier setting for gatherings of all kinds, from executive meetings to extraordinary celebrations. The hotel boasts three distinguished meeting rooms and the 731 sqm Astor Ballroom, together offering 850 sqm of elegant space for exquisite events. These versatile venues are equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to ensure the success of any event.

The St. Regis Riyadh offers a variety of exquisite dining experiences including the Jackie Restaurant, a signature venue that combines American and Greek, the Stella Sky, a stunning open-air terrace lounge with panoramic views of the city, the St. Regis Bar and the Drawing Room, an elegant lounge that serves coffee and artisan pastries throughout the day, along with the signature St. Regis tradition of Afternoon Tea.

The St. Regis Spa is an expansive haven of tranquility that features domed ceilings inspired by Italian architecture. Spanning 1,240 square meters, the spa includes a private entrance, four treatment rooms, a couple’s suite, saunas, steam rooms, ice fountains, and Jacuzzis. Additionally, the hotel offers a rooftop pool with views over Via Riyadh and a fully equipped gym.

The St. Regis Riyadh is a premier destination for both business and leisure travelers. With its strategic location, luxurious accommodations, and exceptional amenities, the hotel offers a unique blend of traditional Arabian hospitality and modern sophistication.

