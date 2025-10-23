Amman, Jordan – At The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, luxury reveals itself in the details that quietly shape every guest’s experience. Today, this philosophy has been honored with the Michelin Key, a prestigious recognition celebrating hotels that offer truly exceptional stays. This accolade is a reflection of the property’s essence: a harmony of design, service, and character that captures the spirit of both the brand and the city.

From the moment guests arrive, the hotel’s architecture and interiors set the tone for a stay steeped in bespoke elegance. Every corner reflects meticulous craftsmanship and thoughtful design, blending timeless sophistication with a contemporary sense of place. Warm, refined, and deeply rooted in the city’s culture, the hotel’s character shines through in the way it embraces Amman itself. The subtle local touches invite guests to experience Jordanian hospitality at its finest, while still reflecting the global standards of The Ritz-Carlton brand.

Meanwhile, the unparalleled service remains the soul of the experience. Guided by The Ritz-Carlton philosophy of “Ladies and Gentlemen serving Ladies and Gentlemen,” the team delivers intuitive, heartfelt hospitality that transforms moments into lasting memories. Dimitrios Kotsifakos, General Manager at The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, elaborated, “The Michelin Key is a recognition of our unwavering dedication to excellence. It is a tribute to our Ladies and Gentlemen, whose passion and craftsmanship continue to define The Ritz-Carlton, Amman experience.”

Presented by the Michelin Guide to celebrate hotels that redefine excellence, the Michelin Key recognizes properties that offer experiences of true distinction. The inaugural Michelin Key selection, announced on October 8, marked the first time this prestigious rating system honored the world’s most remarkable hotels. The award considers five universal criteria: design, service, character, value, and sense of place. For The Ritz-Carlton, Amman, this honor underscores its role as a leader in the region’s luxury landscape.

Since its opening in 2022, The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has garnered acclaim as one of the region’s most distinguished luxury destinations. From its award-winning restaurants and exceptional spa, the hotel has consistently been recognized for setting new benchmarks. These accolades reflect not only the brand’s global legacy but also the hotel’s deep commitment to celebrating local culture with authenticity and elegance.

