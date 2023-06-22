Abu Dhabi: The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is proud to announce the launch of its revolutionary on-site vertical farm, a groundbreaking initiative that exemplifies the hotel's commitment to sustainability and farm-to-table dining. Spearheaded by General Manager Christian Hoehn and Executive Chef Vitaly Medvedev, this innovative project marks a significant milestone in the hotel's journey towards offering guests fresh, delicious dishes created with locally sourced ingredients.

Chef Vitaly Medvedev, an esteemed culinary expert, shared his passion for local sourcing and the creative freedom it brings. "To be a chef, especially a modern chef, is about more than just numbers and figures. It's about embracing the freedom and artistic skills that allow us to create incredible culinary experiences," said Chef Medvedev.

The on-site vertical farm at The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal is a testament to this philosophy. It not only guarantees the availability of exceptionally fresh produce but also minimizes the carbon footprint associated with long-distance transportation of ingredients. By nurturing a sustainable ecosystem within the hotel's premises, this initiative leads the way in the industry's quest for responsible sourcing.

Chef Medvedev expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating, "The vertical farm is a passion project for me. I firmly believe in the importance of healthy, nutrient-rich food. Nowadays, it's challenging to find produce that truly fulfills our daily nutritional needs. Our vertical farm is the first step in the right direction, allowing us to be pioneers within our industry. We can now deliver incredibly fresh products from our garden directly to the table within a matter of hours."

The farm's harvest has already yielded an exquisite range of ingredients, which are now showcased in the hotel's delectable dishes. Guests can indulge in a variety of culinary delights that highlight the farm's abundant harvest. Some of the standout dishes include:

Dibba Bay Oyster Ceviche with Passionfruit Caviar and Wasabi Micro Greens - A tantalizing appetizer featuring plump oysters from the renowned Dibba Bay, accompanied by the subtle tang of passionfruit caviar and the vibrant heat of wasabi micro greens sourced from the vertical farm. Caprese Salad with Heirloom Tomatoes, Burrata, and Basil Pesto - A classic favorite made extraordinary with the intense flavors of heirloom tomatoes, creamy burrata cheese, and the aromatic touch of fresh basil from the on-site farm. Sous Vide Black Cod with Miso Sauce and Crispy Kale - A succulent black cod fillet, perfectly cooked to retain its delicate texture, served with a savory miso sauce and complemented by crispy kale harvested straight from the vertical farm. Wild Strawberry Mousse with Spicy Crumble and Mediterranean Herb Sorbet - A luscious dessert that combines the sweetness of wild strawberries with a hint of spice in the crumble, topped with a refreshing Mediterranean herb sorbet crafted from thyme, rosemary, and basil grown on the farm.

General Manager Christian Hoehn expressed his hope that this initiative would inspire other hotels to follow suit. "We truly believe that our project sets an example for the industry. We hope it inspires many more hotels, general managers, and hotel teams to embrace the concept of local sourcing and start producing their own ingredients within their facilities," he stated.

The Ritz-Carlton Abu Dhabi, Grand Canal invites guests to savor the freshness and exquisite flavors of their farm-to-table offerings, celebrating the marriage of sustainability and culinary excellence.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., currently operates more than 90 hotels in over 30 countries and territories. More than 40 hotel and residential projects are under development around the globe. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR).

