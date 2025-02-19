Dubai: One&Only Royal Mirage proudly announces that The Residence has been awarded a coveted Five-Star rating by Forbes Travel Guide, the only global rating system for luxury hospitality. This prestigious accolade solidifies The Residence’s position as one of the most exclusive and sought-after destinations in the Middle East, recognized for its unparalleled service, refined elegance, and timeless Arabian charm.

Forbes Travel Guide’s rigorous evaluation process assesses the finest hotels worldwide based on exceptional service and world-class amenities. The Five-Star recognition affirms The Residence’s unwavering commitment to providing guests with an extraordinary experience defined by personalized attention, refined accommodations, and a serene beachfront setting.

Nestled within the iconic One&Only Royal Mirage, The Residence offers an intimate adult-only sanctuary designed for discerning travelers seeking exclusivity and bespoke hospitality. To further elevate the guest experience, all rooms and suites at The Residence have undergone a meticulous uplift, blending contemporary sophistication with Arabian heritage. The refreshed interiors feature exquisite craftsmanship, enhanced comfort, and curated design elements that reflect the essence of Dubai’s rich culture with a modern twist.

“We are incredibly honored to receive this esteemed recognition from Forbes Travel Guide,” says Heiko Schreiner, General Manager of One&Only Royal Mirage. “This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our team, who continuously strive to create unforgettable experiences for our guests. With the recent enhancement of our rooms and suites, we remain committed to setting new benchmarks in ultra-luxury hospitality.”

The Residence is distinguished by its discreet elegance and warm, personalized service, offering guests a secluded retreat with spacious accommodations, exclusive beach access, and a dedicated team of hosts who ensure every detail is tailored to perfection. From the moment of arrival to the last farewell, each guest is enveloped in a world of refined indulgence and Arabian flair.

Forbes Travel Guide’s Five-Star rating is the highest distinction in the industry, reserved for properties that deliver flawless service and unforgettable guest experiences. This accolade reaffirms The Residence’s status as a world-class destination, where luxury and authenticity converge seamlessly.

