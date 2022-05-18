During a signing ceremony in Umluj, Saudi Arabia on Monday, May 16, 2022, The Red Sea Development Company (TRSDC), the developer behind the world’s most ambitious regenerative tourism project, and Mammoet, the global leader in engineered heavy lifting and transport, have signed the contract for Sheybarah Island Resort, a key part of the Red Sea Project in Saudi Arabia.

Sheybarah hotel is a 73-key hyper luxury resort on Sheybarah island; located in the south east of the archipelago on the Red Sea. The island is home to a highly diverse environment with mangroves, white sand dune beaches and some of the most beautiful and pristine coral reefs in the world hosting many species of fish and other marine animals.

The resort, designed by Dubai-based architectural firm Killa Design, comprises uniquely shaped overwater and beach villas, arrival, front of house and F&B buildings and other facilities. The approach to the façade design was to minimize visual impact of the architecture on the environment by employing a highly reflective polished stainless steel cladding that reflects the natural surroundings: the ocean, the sky, sand dunes and the reef below.

The villas are being manufactured offsite by metal production specialist - Grankraft Industries in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates. Under the scope of the contract, Mammoet is commissioned to deliver 73 prefabricated villas from Grankraft’s yard to the site and install them onto their foundations: on the beach and over water.

“We are very excited at the opportunity to work with The Red Sea Development Company and support them with the construction of the most spectacular and most sustainable hotels in the world.” commented Jack van den Brink, Managing Director for Mammoet Middle East and Africa.

“Having handled a wide range of projects in the Kingdom for over 40 years, we remain committed to accommodate the growing number of projects in the Kingdom and bringing our global engineered heavy lifting and transport expertise”, added Jack.

John Pagano, CEO of TRSDC, said: “This partnership is testament to our commitment to remain at the forefront of delivering sustainable infrastructure through specialized engineering at the Red Sea. A shared vision to do better and set new global standards is essential as we develop world-class destinations and more specifically our unique resort on Sheybarah Island.”

-Ends-

About the Sheybarah Island Resort

The resort will embrace the latest sustainable technologies in all elements of its design; an eco-friendly and sustainable design that not only preserves but enhances the biodiversity and the surrounding natural habitat’s environment, while offering a luxurious experience that will attract visitors from around the globe and elevating Saudi Arabia as a top tier marine eco-tourism destination.



Sheybarah Resort is an LEED Platinum off grid, zero energy, zero water development that widely promotes sustainable design in every aspect of its environment, to ultimately create a hospitality benchmark for regenerative developments. It is powered by a centralized solar farm and fresh water is supplied from a solar powered desalination plant. The recycling of waste material takes place on the island which minimizes the need to bring or remove materials from or to the island.



The Red Sea Project - the world's most ambitious regenerative tourism project: a luxury destination created around one of the world's hidden natural treasures. It will set new standards in sustainable development, pioneering a new relationship between luxury tourism and the natural environment and will put Saudi Arabia on the international tourism map.

Offering a diverse array of seamless personalized experiences, The Red Sea Project will encourage visitors to explore the wonders and rich cultural heritage of Saudi Arabia's Red Sea Coast.

Upon completion in 2030, the destination will deliver up to 8,000 hotel rooms across 22 islands and six inland sites. The project is expected to play a significant role in driving the economic diversification of Saudi Arabia by attracting one million visitors every year, capped in line with sustainability considerations.

The Red Sea Development, part of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030, spans 28,000 square kilometers in the Kingdom and is expected to provide a significant boost to the country’s GDP upon completion, upwards of 22 billion riyals annually. The destination will also create 70,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs.

Mammoet

Mammoet helps clients with Smarter, Safer and Stronger solutions to any heavy lifting or transport challenge. We aim to develop long term client relationships in order to understand their businesses and challenges best, so we can realize the most efficient and cost-effective approaches. We have a unique global network and an unparalleled fleet of equipment. Through deep and longstanding engineering expertise and the highest quality and safety standards in execution we bring an intelligent and flexible approach to projects across a wide breadth of industry sectors. Clients trust us to help them achieve feats that were once considered impossible, and we have often broken records in doing so.

For more information, visit www.mammoet.com.

For more information please contact:

Damira Kaziyeva

Marketing Communication Advisor Mammoet Middle East & Africa (MEA)

E-mail: damira.kaziyeva@mammoet.com