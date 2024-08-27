Dubai – In partnership with Visit Qatar, VFS Global’s Tourism Services Unit presents the second edition of the ‘Qatar Incentive Programme’ for 2024, exclusively for travel agents and tour operators from the UAE. The initiative highlights the significance of the UAE market for Qatar and aims to boost the country's tourism sector.

Qatar stands as a must-visit family-friendly tourist destination, offering travellers a seamless mix of tradition and innovation through attractions and events all year round. Visit Qatar’s summer campaign this year, ‘Your Summer Starts Here’ takes visitors through a plethora of touristic offerings, from pristine beaches and natural wonders to indoor entertainment including shopping, gastronomy, and theme parks.

Under this exclusive incentive program, travel agents in the UAE can earn rewards for each package sold with a minimum of three nights stay in Qatar. The sales duration for this edition is from August to December 2024. This offer provides travel agents with the opportunity to secure holiday plans for their clients in one of the Middle East's most captivating destinations.

Fadi Mouaqat, Senior Manager International Markets – Middle East & Africa at Visit Qatar, said: “Visit Qatar is delighted to partner with VFS Global’s Tourism Services Unit to launch the second edition of the Qatar Incentive Programme this year. In the first half of 2024, visitors from the GCC made up 43% of all international arrivals to Qatar, with over 75, 000 travellers from UAE. We believe this initiative will further encourage more travellers from the UAE to explore Qatar. We welcome visitors to experience Visit Qatar’s great line up of events in the second half of the year, including the Formula 1 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix 2024.”

GB Srithar, Head of Tourism Services at the VFS Global, said, "We are thrilled to launch the second edition of the Qatar Incentive Programme edition for travel agents in the UAE to promote Qatar holiday packages from summer to year end winter break. The first edition was a success and we are happy to collaborate with Visit Qatar for the return of the programme and work with the travel agents to drive visitorship to Qatar.”

To become eligible for this program, there are three steps for our travel partners to follow:

Actively promote Qatar Holiday Packages.

Sell packages to Qatar with a minimum stay of three nights.

Ensure all packages to be claimed for rewards have valid hotel reservations and flight bookings with travel period validity.

VFS Global Tourism Services will equip travel agents and tour operators in UAE with necessary destination trainings and toolkits to enable relevant promotions and sales through their channels.

Travel Trade from UAE can register their interest to be part of the second edition of the ‘Qatar Incentive Programme’ at tourism@vfsglobal.com.

About VFS Global

VFS Global is the world's largest outsourcing and technology services specialist for governments and diplomatic missions worldwide. VFS Global, headquartered in Dubai, UAE, has Swiss parentage and is a portfolio company of EQT, a leading global private equity firm headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. VFS Global, in its continuous endeavour to offer a holistic solution to its Client Governments, has set up full-fledged 360* Tourism Services function within the organization. There have been numerous projects where VFS Global has worked with various Tourism Boards and Embassies across the world to promote the respective destinations.

Currently, VFS Global has its presence across 150 + countries and has been associated with 24 tourism boards globally, providing them a wide range of sales, marketing, and PR solutions.

VFS Global is the official appointed agency of the Qatar National Tourism Council in UAE to deliver B2B marketing services.

For more information, please contact us tourism@vfsglobal.com

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism, the regulatory body of the tourism sector in Qatar. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com