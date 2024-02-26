UAE, Dubai – AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is proud to announce the 11th African Islamic Finance Summit, scheduled to take place from March 5th to 7th, 2024 at Hotel Ambassador Hargeisa, Somaliland. H. E. Musa Beihi Abdi the President of Somaliland will inaugurate the summit in Hargeisa, Somaliland. The Media Partners for this event will be Financial IT, IFING, Islamic Finance, and True Cable TV. The supporting partners for this event will be Somaliland Bankers Association (SLBA), Egyptian Islamic Finance Association, AL BARAKAH Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society Limited and the Islamic Finance Research Institute, Ghana. The event is being organized in association with the National Insurance Authority, Somaliland, and Bank of Somaliland, Republic of Somaliland.



The summit will feature a comprehensive agenda aimed at providing practical insights into global efforts and achievements in Islamic banking and Takaful, while showcasing the flexibility of Islamic financial markets, particularly amidst the recent financial crisis. The program outline is based on all significant areas, opportunities, challenges, gaps and adoptability of the financial industry across the continent. The participants can gain full knowledge on various topics including Islamic banking and finance, Takaful (Islamic insurance), Sukuk and Islamic capital markets, Islamic microfinance, Shariah governance, and investment opportunities in Africa.



Mr. Muhammad Zubair, Chief Executive Officer of AlHuda Centre of Islamic Banking and Economics said that, we are excited to host the 11th African Islamic Finance Summit in Somaliland. This summit presents a unique opportunity to explore the potential of Islamic finance in Africa and to discuss strategies for promoting financial inclusion and sustainable development in the region. We are honored to arrange this prestigious summit in Somaliland and contribute to the advancement of Islamic finance in Africa. By fostering dialogue and cooperation, we aim to leverage Islamic finance as a catalyst for socio-economic development and prosperity in the region.



The event is set to showcase esteemed speakers from Islamic finance industry who will share their expertise and insights on various topics related to Islamic finance. The summit will also provide a two-day post-event workshop on Islamic banking, Takaful, and Islamic microfinance from March 6th to March 7th, 2024. This workshop will explore deeper into fundamental concepts and mechanisms of Islamic finance, offering attendees valuable insights and practical knowledge. AlHuda CIBE is pleased to invite the financial industry of Africa to join in the prestigious event on 05th March, 2024 in Hargeisa, Somaliland. More detail about the summit could be found through: https://www.alhudacibe.com/aifs24/.



About Alhuda CIBE:

AlHuda Center of Islamic Banking and Economics (CIBE) is a well-recognized name in Islamic banking and finance industry for research and provides state-of-the-art Advisory Consultancy and Education through various well-recognized modes viz. Islamic Financial Product Development, Shariah Advisory, Training Workshops, and Islamic Microfinance and Takaful Consultancies etc. side by side through our distinguished, generally acceptable and known Publications in Islamic Banking and Finance.



We are dedicated to serving the community as a unique institution, advisory and capacity building for the last twelve years. The prime goal has always been to remain stick to the commitments providing Services not only in UAE/Pakistan but all over the world. We have so far served in more than 35 Countries for the development of Islamic Banking and Finance industry.



