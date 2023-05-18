PRCA Global - The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is proud to announce the highly anticipated return of the PRCA Platinum Awards, dedicated to acknowledging and honoring exceptional achievements in global communications practice.

With a judging panel comprising some of the world's most respected practitioners, the Awards aim to celebrate and acknowledge the outstanding achievements of PR teams, agencies, and individuals on a global level.

The PRCA Platinum Awards are open to all teams, agencies, or individuals who have been either awarded or shortlisted in a PRCA Awards programme between 17th May 2022 and 16th May 2023.

Applicants are encouraged to showcase their work by submitting multiple entries across all 20 categories, regardless of the specific category in which they were previously shortlisted or awarded. The PRCA Platinum Awards provide a wide range of categories including B2B, Digital and Social Media Awards, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award, Employee Engagement Award, Strategic Communications Award, Rising Star of the Year, and Small/Medium/Large/In-house Consultancy of the Year.

The final deadline for submission is set on the 13th of June 2023.

For further information on pricing, guidelines, and the submission process, please visit the PRCA Platinum Awards webpage. The PRCA eagerly awaits exceptional entries that exemplify the highest standards in communications practice and looks forward to celebrating the outstanding achievements of the global PR community.

About PRCA

The PRCA was founded in London in 1969 and launched PRCA MENA in 2016 with the aim of raising standards in PR and communications. The Public Relations and Communications Association (PRCA) is the world’s largest professional PR body. We represent more than 35,000 PR professionals in 82 countries worldwide. We are a global advocate for excellence in public relations. Our teams across Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific work with professionals around the world to co-ordinate our operations across six continents.

Our mission is to create a more professional, ethical, and prosperous PR industry. We champion – and enforce – professional standards around the world through our Professional Charter and Code of Conduct. The Code compels members to adhere to the highest standards of ethical practice. We deliver exceptional training, authoritative industry data, and global networking, and development opportunities. We also manage the International Communications Consultancy Organisation (ICCO) – the umbrella body for 41 PR associations and 3,000 agencies across the world. Additionally, we support the delivery of the Motor Industry Communicators Association (MICA).

For more information visit https://prca.mena.global/