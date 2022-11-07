The Peninsula Istanbul, the newest addition to The Peninsula Hotels’ portfolio of peerlessly elegant and luxurious worldwide properties, is delighted to announce that it is now accepting reservations in advance of its opening on 14 February 2023. Guests can enjoy an exclusive opening offer of €1,050 including complimentary daily breakfast for two; a €100 credit towards dining, spa and wellness; complimentary airport pick up for all suite reservations.

The waterfront property encompasses four exquisite buildings, three of which are protected historical landmarks dating to the early 1900s, each carefully renovated, set amid a quarter kilometre expanse of blooming gardens along the Bosphorus Strait – the convergence point of East and West in Türkiye’s most cosmopolitan city. Guests wishing to plan a stay or an event at the stunning new hotel can now do so through their preferred travel advisor, or via The Peninsula Istanbul’s website. The site showcases the property’s diverse array of magnificently appointed rooms, suites, and gathering venues; its compound of graceful buildings, outdoor spaces, and its location within Galataport, a new waterfront revitalisation project featuring museums, restaurants, and boutiques in the harbour district of Karaköy is in walking distance to Galata Tower, Galata Bridge, The Hagia Sophia Mosque, The Blue Mosque, and Topkapi Palace.

“As a long-term investor, we spend many years selecting the best location for a Peninsula hotel. We are excited to expand our global presence with the opening of The Peninsula Istanbul, together with our esteemed local partners, Dogus and Bilgili. Istanbul is a dynamic multicultural city with thousands of years of history and culture, combined with a youthful and vibrant energy. We have spent a lot of time and effort to meticulously restore this beautiful property on the Bosphorus and we look forward to welcoming locals and visitors alike to experience our world-renowned Peninsula hospitality,” said Clement Kwok, Managing Director and CEO of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, owner and operator of The Peninsula Hotels.

“The opening of The Peninsula Istanbul represents a glorious new chapter for our brand, and for luxury travellers,” said Peter Borer, Chief Operating Officer of The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Ltd. “With our new property, we are delighted to offer a magnificent new location that fulfils the most discerning travel dreams.”

Exquisite Accommodations and Event Venues

With 177 gorgeously appointed rooms starting at 40-49-sq-m/430-527-sq-ft to generous suites spread among its four waterfront buildings, The Peninsula Istanbul will offer guests a wide range of accommodation choices. Many will provide sweeping Bosphorus views from large windows, balconies, or private terraces; others will include direct access to the property’s magnificent gardens, outdoor swimming pool, private boat dock, and stylish luxury boutiques. All will be decorated with bespoke furnishings, original art, modern Turkish design elements like wood-and-mother-of-pearl inlay, kilim-style carpets, and sumptuous bathrooms clad in Marmara marble. The 510-sq-m/5,490-sq-ft Peninsula Suite, with its own hammam, gym, and rooftop swimming pool, will be one of the most opulent and spacious suites available in the city.

The hotel’s collection of special-event venues is similarly splendid. Lavish options include a grand ballroom that, when combined with its Terrace can accommodate 820 guests for a seated banquet and 1,300 for standing cocktails. In addition, the hotel offers two intimate conference rooms, VIP private dining and wine-tasting areas, and numerous alfresco spaces amid blossoming gardens overlooking the Bosphorus – all paired with state-of-the-art technology to ensure that both festive and business occasions make a stunning impression. Every venue reservation will include the impeccably attentive service of The Peninsula Istanbul’s special event planners and staff.

Superlative Cuisine and Wellness Offerings

The Peninsula Istanbul will provide diners a myriad of opportunities to enjoy sublime gastronomic journeys. The hotel’s featured rooftop restaurant and bar will offer sophisticated Turk-Asian cuisine and libations in several memorable dining areas for up to 350 people – including an expansive rooftop terrace with unparalleled views over the Bosphorus and hotel gardens; as well as a main dining room where the décor reflects the confluence of Asian and Turkish cultures. In keeping with cherished tradition, the hotel will also offer signature Peninsula Afternoon Tea and globally inspired fare at The Lobby restaurant, whose 260 seats occupy a dramatic, airy space, with double-height 8.4-m/ 28-ft ceilings, enormous windows, and water views from both main and mezzanine levels, which evokes its history as an early 20th-century ferry passenger terminal.

A robust line-up of relaxation, and well-being choices will also greet guests at the hotel. At the 1,675-sq-m/18,030-sq-ft Peninsula Spa and Wellness Centre, indulgent offerings will include opulent hammams – traditional Turkish steam rooms – along with a dramatically lit, 25-m indoor swimming pool, and an extensive menu of treatments to enhance well-being, beauty, and relaxation that can be enjoyed in eight private treatment rooms. Physical fitness and mindfulness classes and workshops will also be offered at the facility’s state-of-the-art Fitness Centre; and a dedicated Wellness Portal provides in-room, round-the-clock access to wellness programmes like guided exercise routines, aromatherapy self-care rituals, and audio meditations. In addition, The Peninsula Istanbul features a 25-m outdoor swimming pool, set amongst the lush gardens along the Bosphorus offering guests an outdoor dining option as well as private cabanas.

Unsurpassed Guest Amenities and Services

As with all Peninsula properties, The Peninsula Istanbul will offer guests the superb comfort and flawless attention to detail that are synonymous with the brand. Whether via in-room amenities like sustainable, custom-fragranced bath products and multi-lingual touchscreen control panels; inspiring, destination-specific arts programmes and cultural experiences; or global proprietary services like Peninsula Time (check-in from 6:00 am and check-out at 10:00 pm) and PenChat (access to a 24-hour digital concierge), The Peninsula Istanbul will uphold The Peninsula Hotels’ enduring commitment to its guests and larger community.

Incorporated in 1866 and listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (00045), HSH is the holding company of a Group which is engaged in the ownership, development and management of prestigious hotel, commercial and residential properties in key locations in Asia, the United States and Europe, as well as the provision of tourism and leisure, club management and other services. The Peninsula Hotels portfolio comprises The Peninsula Hong Kong, The Peninsula Shanghai, The Peninsula Beijing, The Peninsula Tokyo, The Peninsula New York, The Peninsula Chicago, The Peninsula Beverly Hills, The Peninsula Paris, The Peninsula Bangkok, and The Peninsula Manila. Projects under development include The Peninsula London and The Peninsula Istanbul.

