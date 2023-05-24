In a unique collaboration set to enhance the availability of Arabic digital content, the Pearl Initiative, a business led non-profit organisation that promotes accountability in the Gulf region’s private sector has signed a memorandum of understanding with Majarra, the UAE-based Arabic content platform to advance the availability of Arabic-based information relating to corporate governance in the region.

The strategic partnership will involve both organisations working closely to publish high-quality content in Arabic on the corporate culture of accountability and transparency, enriching the existing content available to Arabic speakers and strengthening corporate governance standards in the Gulf region, Commenting on the collaboration, Yamama Al-Oraibi, Chief Executive Officer of the Pearl Initiative said: “We believe this partnership with Majarra will play an important role in providing topical and up-to-date digital Arabic content on corporate governance. It will add tremendous value to our regional efforts to spread and strengthen a culture of governance, transparency, and ethical competitiveness by ensuring relevant content on these critical topics are accessible to Arabic speakers in the Gulf region ”

Hamoud AlMahhmoud, Chief Content Officer at Majarra stated: “Our strategic partnership with the Pearl Initiative reflects our keenness to contribute to the economic development of our region by publishing the best Arabic content on the internet on corporate governance in the region. The memorandum of understanding represents a new step within Majarra’s strategy to cooperate with the best institutions to bring about real positive change in the business community in our region.”

Majarra works with the world’s most credible and reputable content providers to create relevant, valuable information for Arabic speakers. The platform will partner with the Pearl Initiative as it continues its mission to remain a leading business-led action-orientated platform advancing corporate governance as a key driver of competitiveness, job creation and sustainable economic growth across the region.

The Pearl Initiative is the leading not-profit organisation responsible for spearheading programmes across the Gulf that deliver data-driven insights and amplifies the importance of corporate governance principles as a business imperative to support corporations, family firms, micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), and philanthropic organisations in applying governance standards, including through diversity and inclusion and anti-corruption practices.

About the Pearl Initiative

The Pearl Initiative is the Gulf region’s leading independent, non-profit organisation working to promote the business case for a corporate culture of accountability and transparency. The organisation was established in 2010 by regional business leaders in cooperation with the United Nations Office for Partnerships. The Pearl Initiative is the only private, non-profit Gulf business network to receive special consultative status from the United Nations Economic and Social Council.

The Pearl Initiative runs a series of corporate governance-related programmes, including Anti-Corruption Best Practices, Diversity in Business Leadership, Governance in MSMEs, Governance in Family Firms, Governance in Tech, and Governance in Philanthropy. The organisation also conducts locally relevant research, hosts workshops, convenes business leaders, policy makers, students, and non-profit executives to encourage a proactive approach to implementing best practices in corporate governance across the Gulf region. With a growing network of over 40 regional and international partners, the Pearl Initiative continues to strive to be the leading business-led action-oriented platform to advance corporate governance as a key driver of competitiveness, job creation, and sustainable economic growth across the Gulf region.

For more information, please visit www.pearlinitiative.org

About Majarra

Majarra offers the best Arabic content on the internet, provided by a network of websites accessible through a single subscription, single sign-on. The network currently includes Harvard Business Review Arabia, MIT Technology Review Arabia, Stanford Social Innovations Review Arabia, Popular Science Arabia, Nafseyati and Fortune Arabia. Majarra also owns "Man Hom," the only Arabic service offering professional profiles and company data. By investing and working to bring about a step-change in the availability of quality Arabic content online, Majarra seeks to contribute to the region's economic and social growth and development, and Arab revival of Arab, from ocean to ocean.

In a joint announcement in March 2021, Majarra's executive chairman Abdulsalam Haykal and CEO Ammar Haykal laid out the "vision of a better, more useful, and more engaging Arabic web." "Majarra will become a catalyst to unlocking the Arabic web, ushering in a new dawn for an industry that is crucial to progress in our region." added the company leaders in their statement. "Business models that rely only on advertising revenue and audience size feed a spiral of lower-quality content. This is a massive lost opportunity for our societies." Majarra, they added, "is a commitment to what we can do together to change the state of Arabic content online, and to what we can be together as a result."