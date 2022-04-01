Dubai, UAE: Majid Al Futtaim Communities, part of Majid Al Futtaim Properties, continues to commit to sustainable living and has recently been recognised at this year's BREEAM Awards, with The Pavilion at Tilal Al Ghaf Sales & Experience Centre taking the Regional Award for Asia. Hosted by BRE, the 2022 edition of the annual event took place in London on Tuesday, 22nd March 2022.

Described by the independent judging panel as being "emblematic of successfully striking the right balance between cutting-edge aesthetic design and an unerring commitment to environmental standards", the Pavilion at Tilal Al Ghaf – Sales and Experience Centre stands as a benchmark for sustainable design for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and beyond.

As the first Zero Positive Building in the region and the first in the UAE to achieve the BREEAM Excellent rating, the Pavilion at Tilal Al Ghaf successfully addresses the sustainable use of natural resources and the reduction of carbon emissions, while providing an exceptional quality of life and high standards of comfort for employees and visitors alike.

Located at the heart of Tilal Al Ghaf on the banks of the Lagoon Al Ghaf, The Pavilion's floor to ceiling glass façade allows for exceptional views across the crystal waters of the premium resort-style community's stunning recreational lagoon. Featuring a floating curved roof and with ample use of organic materials, the building is not only aesthetically pleasing but harnesses biophilic design principles to connect seamlessly with the surrounding landscape. Currently utilised as a Sales and Experience centre, the Pavilion will become a vibrant hub where residents and guests can gather to enjoy a year-round calendar of inspiring arts, cultural and social events.

The Pavilion embodies the unique lifestyle proposition offered by the wider Tilal Al Ghaf community, Majid Al Futtaim Communities' flagship destination in Dubai. As Dubai's first BREEAM interim certified project, Tilal Al Ghaf adheres to a development approach rooted in human-centric design and robust sustainability standards to deliver an exceptional quality of life and great experiences every day.

The 2022 BREEAM Award marks the latest in many awards and accreditations achieved by The Pavilion at Tilal Al Ghaf – Sales and Experience Centre. Having achieved the WELL ILFI Zero Energy certification and was awarded MENA Green Building Awards – Zero Building of the Year 2019.