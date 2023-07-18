The Nursing Services Department at the American University of Beirut Medical Center was granted reaccreditation with distinction for Nursing Continuing Professional Development (NCPD) in July 2023 from the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC). This reaccreditation, which is the highest recognition awarded by ANCC, demonstrates the department’s commitment to using evidence-based criteria when developing high-quality educational activities that promote the professional growth of nurses.

Organizations with the ANCC NCPD accreditation promote the highest standards for nursing and are leaders in quality and nursing excellence. With this reaccreditation, the American University of Beirut Medical Center continues to be part of an influential global community of accredited organizations. The Nursing Services Department earned this reaccreditation for consistently providing high quality nursing continuing professional development even amid the multitude of crises affecting Lebanon. This is a confirmation that patients at the American University of Beirut Medical Center receive the highest standards of care from well trained and highly competent nurses.

Mr. Hisham Bawadi, director of the Nursing Services Department, reiterated that the American University of Beirut Medical Center has long been a leading institution in Lebanon and the region and this “great achievement is but an international testimonial that our nursing teams have always strived to maintain their national and regional presence by promoting the highest professional standards in nursing care.”

Dr. Angala Massouh, assistant professor and accredited provider program director, highlighted the importance of this reaccreditation with distinction during the challenging recent years in Lebanon, “AUBMC nursing has undergone tremendous crippling changes given the dire situation in Lebanon, but we have diligently maintained our commitment to provide state-of-the-art professional development opportunities to AUBMC nurses, as well as nurses from Lebanon and the region.”

Mr. Joseph Otayek, director of the American University of Beirut Medical Center, congratulated nurses on achieving this milestone and supporting AUBMC's journey of maintaining its leadership position in healthcare. “This reaccreditation confirms to the Lebanese people that the medical and nursing care they receive at AUBMC, despite all what happened in the sector and the country during the past three years, is still at the highest level of care they may have access to in the better centers in the world. Nurses of AUBMC have long been pioneers in bringing educational and clinical advancements to Lebanon and the region.”

From his side, Dr. Fadlo R. Khuri, president of the American University of Beirut, said: “Our nurses are the heartbeat of the medical center. As integral members of the healthcare team, they exemplify a profound dedication and commitment to providing the highest standards of care and enabling our institution to be among the few elite medical centers in the region. This international accomplishment by the Nursing Services Department is another attestation of our unwavering commitment to be pioneering in healthcare.”

ANCC accreditation elevates educational offerings that benefit nurses, patients, and communities through promoting the highest professional standards to sustain effective strategies that improve professional nursing practice; improving curricula for nurses to provide evidence-based education that strengthen professional development programs; increasing credibility by adhering to evidence-based, global standards that deliver quality professional education; expanding visibility to be included among other accredited organizations that are listed globally; increasing demand to offer continuing professional development contact hours that are essential to building professional portfolios; and maintaining certification and accreditation from ANCC and other licensing boards and regulatory bodies.

The ANCC is the largest and most prestigious nurse credentialing organization in the United States. This reaccreditation marks another milestone in the American University of Beirut Medical Center’s journey of maintaining its leadership position in pioneering healthcare and is a true testament to its continuous distinction in the provision of nursing excellence and innovation in professional nursing practice.

About AUBMC

Since 1902, AUBMC has been providing the highest standards of care to patients across Lebanon and the region. It is also the teaching hospital for the Faculty of Medicine at AUB (established in 1867), which has trained generations of medical students and physicians, and whose graduates can be found at leading institutions around the world. AUBMC is the only medical institution in the Middle East to have earned the five international accreditations of JCI, Magnet, CAP, ACGME-I and JACIE attesting to its superior standards in patient-centered care, nursing, pathology/laboratory services and graduate medical education.

The Faculty of Medicine has graduated over 4,000 medical students and physicians; the Rafic Hariri School of Nursing provides excellent education for the nursing staff, and the Medical Center meets the healthcare needs of over 360,000 patient visits annually.

