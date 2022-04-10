Doha, Qatar – Qataris have always been drawn to the UK property market, both as investment opportunities and as second residences. As a result, Qatar is one of the top 20 countries in terms of individual property ownership in the United Kingdom.

According to an analysis by Alford Hughes Qatar, the number of properties owned by Qatari individuals in London climbed by nearly 50% between 2018 and 2021.

Many Qatari buyers choose to invest in Prime Central London's golden postcodes, so it's no wonder that Westminster is the most popular region, accounting for 21.5% of all London properties held by Qatari buyers. Westminster City Council, which stretches from the Thames in the south to Regent's Park in the north, encompasses some of London's most desirable neighbourhoods, including Mayfair, Marylebone, St James's, Bayswater, Whitehall, and sections of Belgravia and Knightsbridge.

The borough of Wandsworth is the second most popular place, with 12.4%. The multi-billion-pound makeover of Nine Elms, which includes the rebuilding of the Battersea Power Station, the new US Embassy, and two new tube stations, has sparked enormous interest in the area.

Between 2018 and 2021, the borough of Hammersmith and Fulham witnessed the biggest increase in Qatar ownership, with a 76.5% increase. This is part of a broader trend among purchasers who are expanding their search outside typical prime central location in search of places with both growth potential and easy access to important central London destinations. Parts of Earls Court, Fulham, and Shepherd's Bush have been popular among Qatari purchasers in recent years, thanks to this trend and large-scale regeneration across West London.

The analysis, which represents the number of homes owned by Qatari individuals, does not take into consideration purchases through limited companies. Purchasing properties through a limited company has become more popular in recent years, particularly among Qatari investors who see various advantages to doing so.

"Over the next 12 months, we expect purchase rates to rise as travel restrictions ease and Qatari purchasers see a buying opportunity." Our local investor network is taking advantage of a central London market that appears to be undervalued compared to historical values and has shown growth in the last two quarters." – Ryan Dougan, Lead Consultant – Investment Advisory, Alford Hughes Qatar

-Ends-