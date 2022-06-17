Modena:– Maserati is beginning a new era of digital customer experience: the www.maserati.com/global/en website is now online, with new sections and features.

The website is the starting point for the development of an integrated digital experience for Maserati customers, made possible by sales support tools that result in a personalised customer journey online.

Maserati.com consists of three main sections: Models, Brands and Ownership.

The “Models" section has a new layout, offering all the information there is on the range and trims.

In the “Brand” section, the digital experience is made immersive by the area focusing on the values, history and fascinating facts about the Trident Brand. In particular, the “Stories of Audacity” page is a veritable magazine with a live feed of the latest and greatest Maserati stories, news and events.

Finally, “Ownership”, a content-packed section directly linked to the Maserati Owner Apps.

The customer journey online has changed purchasing behaviour, especially in the luxury segment where digital services have become key elements. Maserati’s response is to make digital the linchpin of the sales and ownership experience, including services such as the new OTO Retail project (‘OTO’ stands for “online to offline”, and vice versa) and Maserati membership.

In the coming months, the maserati.com/global/en site will continue to implement new features. With the arrival of the Folgore range, a series of support tools will also be provided for the future owners of 100% electric Maseratis.

Maserati produces a complete range of unique cars, immediately recognisable by their extraordinary personality. Thanks to their style, technology and innately exclusive character, they delight the most discerning, demanding tastes and have always been a reference point for the global automotive industry. A tradition of successful cars, each of them redefining what makes an Italian sports car in terms of design, performance, comfort, elegance and safety, currently available in more than seventy markets internationally. Ambassadors of this heritage are the Quattroporte flagship, the Ghibli sports sedan, the Levante, the first SUV made by Maserati, and the Grecale, the all-new “everyday exceptional” SUV, all models characterised by the use of the highest quality materials and excellent technical solutions. Ghibli, Levante and Grecale are also available in hybrid versions. A complete range, equipped with 4-cylinder hybrid powertrains, V6 petrol and V8 petrol, with rear-wheel and four-wheel drive, embodying the performance DNA of the Trident Brand. The top-of-the-range are the MC20 super sports car and the MC20 Cielo spyder, powered by the ground-breaking Nettuno V6 engine, incorporating F1-derived technologies available in the power unit of a standard production car for the first time.

