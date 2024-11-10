All-new 782 PS, 1000 Nm ‘Ultra Performance Hybrid’ powertrain

50 miles / 81 km of electric range, and CO2 emissions of 29 g/km*

0-60 mph in 3.1 seconds (0-100 km/h in 3.2 secs)

Top speed 208 mph (335 km/h)

Latest generation brings bolder design DNA, with single headlamps, that heralds a design revolution for Bentley

Bentley Saudi Arabia announces the arrival of the all-new fourth-generation Continental GT Speed in January 2025, with customer deliveries already underway.

The new Continental GT Speed delivers unmatched performance through its 782 PS Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrain. With a 4.0-litre V8 engine working in harmony with a 190 PS electric motor, drivers can experience the thrill of 0-60 mph in just 3.1 seconds, while enjoying up to 50 miles (81 km) of electric-only range. This combination of hybrid efficiency and exceptional power positions the Continental GT Speed as a truly extraordinary grand tourer, offering both performance and sustainability in one luxurious package.

Inside, the Continental GT continues Bentley’s reputation for peerless craftsmanship. The redesigned cabin introduces wellness seat technology, three-dimensional leather textures, and enhanced air ionisation systems to elevate comfort. Bentley’s world-renowned attention to detail is evident through new Dark Chrome accents, alongside a customizable interior palette that allows customers to personalize every aspect of their vehicle. Whether through modern quilting or the optional Naim audio system, the Continental GT cabin embodies the height of automotive luxury.

Beneath its striking exterior, the new Continental GT Speed features a state-of-the-art Performance Active Chassis with Active All-Wheel Drive, all-wheel steering, and an electronic limited slip differential. This advanced system allows for an unparalleled balance of dynamic handling, grip, and control, while maintaining the renowned ride comfort Bentley is celebrated for. Paired with a 50:50 weight distribution, this latest generation offers an agile yet composed driving experience, making it the most versatile Continental GT yet.

Bentley’s designers have revolutionized the look of the new Continental GT. The car's face features single headlamps, the first of its kind since the 1950s, giving the car a more determined and modern expression. From its muscular stance to its endless bonnet, the car’s exterior exudes power and elegance, embodying Bentley’s design philosophy of blending luxury with performance.

Both coupe and convertible models will be handcrafted at Bentley’s Dream Factory in Crewe, England, offering customers an experience like no other. With production and deliveries now taking place all over the world, this all-new Continental GT Speed is set to redefine grand touring for customers in January 2025.

For more information on the new Continental GT availability, please visit Bentley showrooms in Jeddah, Riyadh and Khobar.

About:

Bentley Saudi Arabia is the official dealer of Bentley Motors, the most sought-after luxury car brand in the world. The company’s headquarters in Crewe is home to all of its operations including design, R&D, engineering, Mulliner and production of the company’s five model lines, Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible, Flying Spur, Bentayga and Bentayga EWB. The combination of fine craftsmanship, using skills that have been handed down through generations, alongside engineering expertise and cutting-edge technology is unique to UK luxury car brands such as Bentley. It is also an example of high-value British manufacturing at its best. Bentley employs around 4,000 people at Crewe.