Doha, Qatar: The new C-Class already looks to be in motion at a standstill with its dynamic proportions, thanks to the combination of short front overhang, long wheelbase and rear overhang. The sporty bonnet with power bulges accentuates this urge of forward motion. The windscreen and passenger cell have been moved to the rear for these classic proportions known in the industry as "cab-backward design". The preceding model was already a great step forward in terms of a high-value appeal in the interior, and the new C-Class goes even further with respect to modern luxury. The interior adopts highlights from the new S-Class, adding a sporty touch.

The C Class 2022 is available now at Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles at Mercedes-Benz showroom on Salwa road.

Exterior design: Profile with attractive light effects

When viewed from the side, elaborately sculptured surfaces create unique light effects. Conversely, the designers have reduced lines to a minimum, which accentuates the so-called catwalk line or shoulder line even more. Other features producing the sporty, superior appearance include the wide track and the flush 17- to 19-inch wheels in modern designs.

The brand's hallmark radiator grille characterises the front. It features a central star, with the design and character of the radiator grille differing in the details.

The rear-end design is typical of a Mercedes-Benz saloon. The high-quality design of the tail lamps fascinates with an unmistakable day and night appearance. The lamps for the first time have a two-piece design in the C-Class, with the light functions divided between the side wall and boot lid lamps. Their precisely configured interiors also showcase the standard of particularly high quality in detail.

Interior design: sporty touches thanks to the driver-centred design

The dashboard is divided into an upper and a lower section: into a wing-like section with new, flattened round vents reminiscent of aircraft engine nacelles, and into an opulent expanse of trim. The latter flows from the centre console to the dashboard without interruption. Driver-focus adds to the sportiness: the dashboard and central display are slightly tilted towards the driver by six degrees.

The driver area features a high-resolution LCD screen. It is free-standing, and appears to float in front of the wing profile and the expanse of trim. This sets the driver display apart from traditional cockpits with classic round dials. Customers have a choice between a 10.25-inch (26.0 cm) or a 12.3-inch (31.2 cm) version.

The paradigm change to digitisation is also obvious in the central display: the vehicle functions can be controlled using the high-quality touchscreen. Its portrait orientation is particularly advantageous for navigation. The touchscreen likewise appears to float above the expanse of trim. Like the dashboard, the screen is slightly tilted towards the driver. The central display has a screen diagonal of 9.5 inches (24.5 cm) as standard. A larger version measuring 11.9 inches or 30.2 cm is optionally available.

A high-quality chrome insert divides the centre console into a rear, padded section for the armrest and a front section in lustrous jet black. The seemingly free-floating central display rises smoothly and seamlessly from this three-dimensional surface.

The modern, highly reduced design of door panels frames both ends of the dashboard. The door centre panel with integrated armrest evolves from a vertical surface into a horizontal orientation. Reflecting the design of the centre console, the front section takes the form of a metallic high-tech element.

A dashboard covered with man-made leather and featuring nappa-look beltlines is available for the C-Class. The range of available trim showcases innovative surfaces. These include new interpretations of open-pored veneers in brown tones and a black, open-pored wood veneer featuring fine inlays of genuine aluminium that follow the dashboard's contours.

The driver display and media display offer a holistic, aesthetic experience. The look of the screens can be individualised with three display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service). In "Sporty", for example, the colour red is predominant and the central rev counter has a dynamic design. If any of the lines are selected, the new C-Class is equipped with ambient lighting featuring optical fibres as standard.

Latest generation of MBUX: intuitively operated and learning

Like the new S-Class, the new C-Class is equipped with the second generation of the MBUX (Mercedes-Benz User Experience) infotainment system. The vehicle interior becomes even more digital and intelligent, as both the hardware and software have made great strides: Brilliant images on the LCD screens make it easy to control vehicle and comfort functions.

The driver display and media display offer a holistic, aesthetic experience. The information is presented in a clearly structured way. Mercedes-Benz developed a new display aesthetic for the S-Class, which now is systematically used as the basis for other models.

The look of the screens can be individualised with three display styles (Discreet, Sporty, Classic) and three modes (Navigation, Assistance, Service).

In "Classic" style, the driver is welcomed with a familiar display environment. The proven display with two tubes and changing content between them provides all the information relevant to the driver.

"Sporty" is dominated by the colour red, with dynamic design of the central rev counter.

In "Discreet" style, the content is reduced to what is essential. In addition, both screens can be shown in seven colour schemes with the ambient lighting. This makes for an impressive colour experience in the interior.

In the new "Assistance Mode", the traffic situation is shown in real time and supplemented with important displayed information.

The full-screen navigation was adopted from the S-Class, and gives the driver the best possible guidance on a journey.

Hey Mercedes: the increasingly sharp voice assistant

The voice assistant "Hey Mercedes" becomes more interactive and capable of learning by activating online services in the Mercedes me App. Moreover, certain actions can be performed even without the activation keyword "Hey Mercedes". These include taking a telephone call, for example. "Hey Mercedes" also explains vehicle functions on hearing the "Help" command, and provides assistance when asked how to connect a smartphone by Bluetooth or where the first-aid kit can be found, for example. "Hey Mercedes" can even recognise the occupants by their voices.

Further highlights

MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation is available as an option. A camera registers the surroundings in front of the vehicle. The moving images are shown on the central display. In addition, virtual objects, information and markers are superimposed on the video image. These include, e.g. traffic signs, directional arrows, lane-change recommendations and house numbers. This can make navigation much easier, especially in urban areas.

A colour head-up display can be ordered as optional equipment. The driver sees a 9.25 inches (23.5 cm) virtual image floating above the bonnet at a distance of about 4.5 m.

A fingerprint scanner is located in an ergonomic position below the central display. This allows users to log into MBUX quickly, conveniently and securely. The reason being that personal settings and data such as favourites, most recent destinations, behaviour-based predictions, business calendar entries or emails are protected.

Powertrain:

The C-Class is available with a petrol engine of four-cylinder petrol engine generating output of 150 kW / 204 hp with a peak torque of 300 N/M. The acceleration from 0 to 100 KM is 7.3 seconds.

Rear-axle steering: more agile and dynamic

The new C-Class is especially agile and stable with the optional rear-axle steering and the accompanying, more direct steering ratio at the front axle. The steering angle at the rear axle is 2.5 degrees. This reduces the turning circle by 43 centimetres to 10.64 metres.