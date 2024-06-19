Boasting greater sporting appeal, visual impact, and versatility than ever, the new BMW X3 assumes the mantle of a talented all-rounder for everyday use, leisure activities, and trips away in the brand’s core segment. A new design language gives the fourth generation of the Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV) for the premium midsize segment much enhanced exterior presence and an aura of dynamic grace. High-quality materials, a far more generous standard specification, advanced digitalisation and the new BMW iDrive with QuickSelect based on BMW Operating System 9 set the tone for the premium ambience inside the progressively designed cabin. Driving pleasure, safety, and long-distance comfort in the new BMW X3 also all benefit from the exceptionally precise tuning of the overall vehicle setup and a wide selection of semi-automated driving and parking systems.

The new edition’s aura of modernity and enhanced product substance provide the ideal basis for adding another chapter to the BMW X3 success story – one that first began 20 years ago. Since first establishing the SAV segment in the premium midsize class, it has been instrumental in the steady growth in popularity of the BMW X models and, indeed, became the brand’s best-selling model in 2023.

New design language shines the spotlight on distinctive proportions.

A new design language for the exterior helps to give the fourth generation of the BMW X3 an almost monolithic overall appearance with distinctive BMW X model proportions. Generously proportioned surfaces combine with just a few, crisply defined lines to produce a clearly structured exterior that has been reduced to the essentials. The new BMW X3 is longer, the width has increased, and together with the drop in vehicle height and wider tracks, it produces a very powerful and sporty look.

The large BMW kidney grille on the upright front end of the new BMW X3 gives off an air of assured presence. A new structure for the grille interior, comprising vertically and diagonally arranged bars, adds a fresh touch. The optional BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting forms a continuous line around each element of the grille. The daytime driving lights, side lights, and turn signal indicators in the LED headlights are now all produced by L-shaped, overlapping light sources. Adaptive LED Headlights with non-dazzling matrix high beam, urban light, and cornering light functions, plus blue design detailing are optionally available, as are M Shadowline lights.

Bold side skirts and a roofline extending deep into the rear end are the distinguishing features of the new model’s sporty silhouette. The prominently flared wheel arches create the impression of considerable width at the rear. The flush-mounted rear window is bordered by a long roof spoiler and the adjoining side air deflectors. All model variants aside from the BMW X3 M50 xDrive come with exhaust tailpipes integrated out of sight in the rear apron. The fresh interpretation of the characteristic T-shaped graphic and a satinated horizontal bar with integral turn signal indicators help to give the rear lights a very modern appearance.

There is a choice of one solid and eight metallic shades for the exterior paintwork of the new BMW X3, including the new Dune Grey metallic finish. The new BMW X3 is equipped as standard with light-alloy wheels measuring 18 inches in size, with a selection of 20-inch and 21-inch items also available as factory-fitted options. The optional M Sport package creates an exceptionally dynamic look with features such as 19-inch M light-alloy wheels and bespoke design cues for optimising airflow and aerodynamic balance. The M Sport package Pro builds on this content by adding, among other things, the Iconic Glow contour lighting and M Sport brakes with red-painted callipers. Sporty premium ambience and generous amounts of space.

The cabin of the new BMW X3 blends robust SAV functionality with ample spaciousness and a premium ambience full of individual style. The BMW Curved Display, BMW Interaction Bar, steering wheels with a flat-bottomed rim, and the new-look gear selector lever are the defining elements of the cockpit’s modern take on hallmark BMW driver-focused design. Other model-specific highlights include light elements in a contrasting colour in the centre console and door trims. This new design feature is located towards the front of the driver’s and front passenger doors, where it forms a border around function buttons, ventilation controllers, air vents, and the robust door openers typically found on BMW X models.

The new BMW X3 is fitted as standard with newly designed electrically adjustable and heated sport seats upholstered in Econeer, with surfaces and cushioning made from secondary material. Veganza and BMW Individual Merino leather upholsteries are both available as an option. Making its debut for a BMW model is the optional Luxury instrument panel made from recycled polyester with a high-class knitted texture.

BMW X3 M50 xDrive with standout performance qualities.

The range-topping model, the new BMW X3 M50 xDrive, features the most powerful six-cylinder in-line petrol engine yet fitted in an M Performance model. The 3.0-litre M TwinPower Turbo unit links up with 48V mild hybrid technology. Its maximum output of 398 hp is channelled to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel drive. The BMW X3 M50 xDrive powers to 100 km/h from rest in 4.6 seconds.

This stunningly potent powertrain combines with the bespoke chassis technology to deliver a compelling blend of agility, dynamism, and handling precision. M Sport suspension with variable sport steering, M Sport brakes, 20-inch M light-alloy wheels and an M Sport differential integrated into the rear axle all come as standard. There is also the option of adaptive M suspension with electronically controlled dampers. M-specific design features, the M kidney grille with horizontal bars and BMW Iconic Glow contour lighting, and the quartet of exhaust tailpipes all serve to underline the status of the BMW M model as the most powerful version of the new BMW X3.

Systematic electrification for petrol and diesel engines, eight-speed Steptronic transmission and BMW xDrive all-wheel drive as standard.

48V mild hybrid technology also endows all other variants of the new BMW X3 with enhanced efficiency and rapid power delivery. It enables the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol unit in the new BMW X3 20 xDrive to generate maximum output of 208 hp. This translates into a 0 to 100 km/h acceleration time of 7.8 seconds.

All the power units link up with an eight-speed Steptronic transmission including shift paddles on the steering wheel as standard. There is also a Sport Boost function for exceptionally rapid bursts of speed in models specified with the M Sport package and in the new BMW X3 M50 xDrive. All model variants also benefit from fully variable distribution of drive power via the BMW xDrive intelligent all-wheel-drive system as standard.

Agility and ride comfort up their game.

All model variants of the new BMW X3 boast driving qualities offering a clearly noticeable increase in agility, cornering stability and long-distance comfort over the outgoing model. A body with lower weight but increased rigidity and the wider rear track both play a role here, as do the high-quality chassis components and control systems tuned for this specific model. Customers looking for even more dynamic prowess can choose the optional M Sport suspension including sport steering and M Sport brakes (both standard for the new BMW X3 M50 xDrive). Adaptive suspension – also to be found on the options list – sharpens the agility of the new BMW X3 while increasing ride comfort.

BMW Operating System 9, BMW iDrive with QuickSelect and BMW Digital Premium.

The new BMW X3 comes with the latest version of BMW iDrive with QuickSelect to provide intuitive, easy control. Its new home screen shows vertically arranged function icons on the same level. The new BMW iDrive is geared squarely to touch and voice control. It is based on BMW Operating System 9, which also paves the way for a customisable selection of additional digital services.

Smartphone integration using Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ is available as standard. The BMW ID and My BMW App make it easy to personalise the user experience in the new BMW X3. There is also the option of using the My BMW App to set up the BMW Digital Key Plus with ultra-wideband radio technology for compatible smartphones running iOS or Android or for an Apple Watch.

-Ends-

