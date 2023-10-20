UAE: The National Library and Archives, in collaboration with the Emirates Literature Foundation, delivered a successful event as part of the Knowledge Circle programme which comes as a part of the Archives’ second cultural season. The second event on the theme of ‘Science for Sustainability’ was held on 18 October at the premises of the National Library and Archives.

The edition was inaugurated in the presence of H.E. Abdullah Majid Al Ali, Director General of the Archives and National Library.

"At the National Archives and Library, we place significant emphasis on the theme of this edition, as it holds immense significance in safeguarding traditional archives.” HE. Abdullah Majid Al Ali said, “These archives constitute a necessary facet of our nation's collective memory, and their preservation depends on creating an appropriate environment, an approach that encourages the sustainability of paper documents that can be passed down and utilized by future generations.” He added.

"The theme of the edition is ‘Science for Sustainability’ and its significance grows exponentially as we near COP28 in the United Arab Emirates. This event anticipates the consolidation of global efforts to reduce carbon emissions." He emphasized.

H.E. Abdullah Majid Al Ali acknowledged the pivotal role played by the National Archives and Library in preserving cultural sustainability within societies and facilitating intercultural dialogue across various echelons. He expressed his gratitude to all the participants of the conference and wished them success in meeting the conference's objectives.

In his speech, Hammad Abdulla Al Mutairi, Director of the Archives, stated, “The National Library and Archives understands the role of science and technology in achieving sustainable development goals and fulfilling the needs of a knowledge economy. By examining sustainability through the lens of science, we are enabling the current and future success of the UAE as a leader in the league of developed nations. We invite the public to strive diligently to educate themselves and acquire information that supports their continuous development as individuals and as productive members of the Emirates society.

“The opportunity to programme the Knowledge Circle organised by the National Library and Archives is the kind of partnership we really value as a cultural institution. It creates opportunities for interdisciplinary dialogue between individuals from governments, academia and the private sector to examine and explore topics that are timeless. The role of science, for example, is one that has stood the test of time. It was important for societal growth in the past, it is fundamental in the development we see unfolding around us currently and it will continue to have an impact in the future.,” said Isobel Abulhoul OBE, Founder, Advisor, and Trustee of the Emirates Literature Foundation.

The second event in the Knowledge Circle series boasted many notable subject experts and thought leaders including HE Rashad Bukash, Andrew Dunnet, Farah Naz, Farid Esmaeil, Fatima Alsuwaidi, Lina Ahmad, Maisa Jarjous, Olivia Duncan, Peter Jackson, Zeina Al Hashmi, Hareth Al Bustani and Toby Gregory,. The agenda of the day included discussions on:



• Sustainable Education in an Urban World

• Navigating Net-Zero

• Is Our Heritage Sustainable?



And were followed by a tour of the National Library and Archives. The event was well-attended, specially by students who were eager for an insight into the sustainable development of the Emirates.

The Knowledge Circle series is a part of the second cultural season of the National Library and Archives and is a great opportunity for the public to visit the premises of the National Library and Archives and learn about the rich past, present and future of the Emirates. To secure a spot and participate in this enriching dialogue, interested individuals can register at the website.

The National Library and Archives: The Oldest and Richest Archive Relating To the Arabian Gulf Region.

In just over fifty years, the National Library and Archives has achieved a pioneer status as the first of its kind in the Middle East and the sixth in the world, due to its adoption of the latest technologies available to accomplish its mission. It is one of the oldest cultural institutions in the United Arab Emirates and the largest documentation organization in the Arabian Gulf region. In addition to its role in documentation and archiving, the National Library and Archives provides intellectuals with a variety of publications that explore both authentic cultural and contemporary issues in history and heritage.



The National Library and Archives collects valuable historical material relating to the United Arab Emirates in particular and the Arabian Gulf states in general. It also documents, indexes and translates the material collected, based on which it publishes specialized historical research. Moreover, it hosts and organizes local, regional and international conferences and symposiums, in addition to holding related exhibitions both locally and abroad.



About the Emirates Literature Foundation:

The Emirates Literature Foundation is a not-for-profit organisation which supports and nurtures a love of literature in the United Arab Emirates and the region, through a programme of varied cultural initiatives.

Established in 2013 by Royal Decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Foundation aims to foster a love for literature, with a focus on the Arabic language.

In line with the National Reading Policy of the UAE, the Foundation has implemented several long-term projects including the School Librarian of the Year Award, Kateb Maktub, and From the Inside Out, as well as conducting year-round student education programmes, book clubs and mentorship programmes. The Foundation’s previous initiatives included the 2020 International Literary Festivals Conference, the 2017 Dubai International Publishing Conference and the 2016 Dubai Translation Conference.



The Foundation is also the governing body of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, the UAE’s premier literary festival.