Cairo, Egypt – Under the support of the Ministry of Youth and Sports and in cooperation with the Egyptian Federation of E-Sports, Garena, a leading global online developer, and publisher has announced Free Fire’s first major local esports tournament in Egypt, “FREE FIRE: The Battle of Egypt".

The tournament will take place between August and September and will feature a 500,000 Egyptian pounds prize pool. the tournament registration started early this month and has received more than 13,000 participants from the best game players in the country and it will last till the 10th of August.

Leading up to the ceremony, Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, stressed the role of electronic games, one of the crucial aspects of the telecommunications industry, and how it has become a preferred platform for many young people. He also highlighted the electronic games industry's contribution to the economy's growth in terms of the value of direct sales and encouraging innovation, creativity, and technology development.

The Minister of Sports pointed to the Ministry's support for the Egyptian Federation of Electronic Games, and to follow up with it in implementing its vision by launching a package of various events and competitions throughout Egypt, praising the many competitions and championships that the Federation has implemented during the past period.

Sherif Abdel-Baky, the President of the E-Sports Federation, thanked Dr. Ashraf Sobhy, Minister of Youth and Sports, for HE great support, Emphasising that the federation is keen to intensify the electronic competitions according to the Federation's plan across Egypt Governorates.

Abdel-Baky added that the upcoming period will witness a huge rebound at all levels of e-sports in Egypt, due to the cooperation between the federation, the ministry, professionals, players and some other organisations , to arrange many tournaments.

Finally for FREE FIRE players and fans in Egypt whom aspire to participate in the tournament can register online at: https://thebattleofegypt.ff.garena.com.

