The Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, in partnership with Orange Jordan Foundation, concluded the “Incubation to Reach MVP” Project, during an event attended by the Ministry’s Secretary General, Samira Al-Zoubi. Which represents the next phase of the Entrepreneurship Hackathon 2024 and that falls under the General Entrepreneurship Policy projects. The program was implemented through the incubators and accelerators of the Orange Digital Center.

100 entrepreneurial ideas from all over Jordan participated in the project and were led by passionate young females and males, with innovative concepts targeting key national sectors, including renewable (green) energy, agri-tech, education, and tourism.

Throughout the six-month journey, entrepreneurs participated in an intensive program combining practical training in areas such as financial management, marketing, project management, artificial intelligence, and design thinking. The experience was further enriched with one-on-one and group mentoring, networking opportunities, and direct engagement with industry experts and entrepreneurs. In addition to having access to the resources and programs of the Orange Digital Center, which provided them with the tools and skills to turn their innovative ideas into tangible, market-ready projects.

From her side, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship, Samira Al-Zoubi, emphasized that the crowning of 23 entrepreneurial projects represents an important milestone in the journey of the Entrepreneurship Hackathon 2024. She pointed out that these projects are the result of continuous effort and creativity, serving as an embodiment of the royal vision that places youth at the center of the modernization and positions entrepreneurship and innovation as drivers of growth and enhancers of the national economy’s competitiveness.

She expressed her appreciation to Orange Jordan for its strategic partnership and outstanding efforts in implementing the incubation phase, which included 100 ideas, affirming that this collaboration reflects a successful model of integration between the public and private sectors in supporting the entrepreneurship and innovation ecosystem, and empowering youth to transform their ideas into scalable projects that contribute to building a sustainable digital economy.

The CEO of Orange Jordan, Eng. Philippe Mansour, expressed his pride in achieving an exceptional 100% graduation rate from the incubation program. He noted that Orange not only provided training and resources but also offered a comprehensive environment enriched with expertise inspired by its support for 480 startups, enabling entrepreneurs to develop their ideas and move forward with confidence.

Mansour also expressed his appreciation to the Ministry of Digital Economy and Entrepreneurship for its support and partnership, which played a key part in the success of the program, affirming that Jordan remains a steadfast partner for youth in their journey toward innovation, excellence, and building a better future through their active contribution to economic growth.

It is worth noting that the pitch stage took place ahead of the graduation ceremony, where the startups showcased their best prototypes to the entrepreneurial ecosystem, building bridges to the next phase of growth and expansion. Held under the theme “Beyond MVP: Empowering the Path of Future Startups”, the ceremony also featured a panel discussion in which participants shared their experiences and highlighted the achievements gained through the program. They affirmed that the program helped them refine their skills, broaden the horizons of their projects, and inspired them to continue innovating and driving sustainable growth.

About Orange Jordan

Orange Jordan, with over 1800 employees across nearly 300 shops and locations throughout Jordan, strives to provide the best customer experience through an integrated set of digital solutions including fixed lines, mobile lines, internet, data, and Smart Life Solutions to around 4.6 million customers in Jordan.

Orange Jordan is a subsidiary of Orange Global Group, which is present in 26 countries worldwide. In line with the Group’s strategy “Lead the Future” and through its positioning as a true responsible digital leader, Orange Jordan supports the national digital transformation vision. Orange Jordan prioritizes community service, and in this context, it implements a comprehensive CSR strategy that revolves around 4 pillars including digital education, digital inclusion, entrepreneurship, climate, and environment.

In addition to serving individual customers, Orange Jordan offers tailored solutions for businesses through its sub-brand, (Orange Business).

