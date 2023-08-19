Doha, Qatar: The Mercedes-Benz V-Class shines with an impressive new look of the passenger family car, with a revised front-end design, exterior colours, updated interior and a range of cutting-edge driver assistance features.

The vehicle is available at Nasser Bin Khaled Automobiles, the authorized general distributor of Mercedes-Benz in Qatar.

With a redesigned front bumper, the V-Class appears wider by incorporating a broad intake into the lower fascia – an optional AMG Line Package is now available with a new, chrome-accented, diamond radiator grille offering a sportier appearance. The interior of the new V-Class focuses on passenger comfort with a simpler, elegant design with new upholstery and trim options. Building on its position as a class leader in safety, new Active Brake Assist and Highbeam Assist Plus features are now available.

Updated exterior design features with a range of new colours

The V-Class has a broader appearance and an even stronger visual presence thanks to its new front end. This comes courtesy of a new bumper design with striking cooling air inlets and an AMG Line with a new diamond structure in the radiator grille. The Mercedes star is positioned centrally in the radiator grille and framed by two silver slats. The personalisation concept with the attractive AVANTGARDE and EXCLUSIVE lines continues to exist, while the AMG line is available as a complement to any of the V-Class lines and features a new diamond radiator grille with chrome pins.

New paint colours are available for the V-Class, including graphite grey metallic and selenite grey metallic - expanding the spectrum of the well-received black and white tones. Equally new are the steel blue and hyacinth red metallic paint colours, allowing owners of the new V-Class to make an especially emotive statement. At the same time, the four new light-alloy wheel designs ensure a powerful and avantgarde appearance. They include 5-twin-spoke 17-inch light-alloy wheels painted in black with a high-sheen finish, as well as 18-inch light-alloy wheels in tremolite grey with a high-sheen finish and 5-twin-spoke design or in black with a high-sheen finish and 5-spoke design. At the upper end of the new wheel portfolio are black-painted 19-inch 10-spoke light-alloy wheels with a high-sheen finish.

Interior updates that focus on passenger comfort

In the interior, too, the designers have ensured the design philosophy of the current Mercedes-Benz passenger car models is transposed in to the new V-Class. The interior of the new V-Class follows the trend of modernity and clarity, with new air vents in a more-sporty turbine look as well as new dials in the instrument cluster. Thanks to the simplified design, drivers can orientate themselves much more easily. The new upholstery and equipment colour tartufo (brown) nappa leather makes a modern and elegant statement. With Lugano leather and nappa leather, each available in black and silk beige, not to mention Santos black fabric, a total of six different upholsteries in light and dark colours are now available. The new trim element in twin-stripe delivers a modern and elegant look to the instrument panel and the side paneling. The trim elements in the piano lacquer, ebony wood, carbon fibre and brushed aluminium remain.

As part of the facelift, rear passengers can enjoy an especially comfortable space. The optionally available luxury seats for the first rear row are a real treat and, just like in the S-Class, they offer a fully reclining function, back massage and climatization. A journey in the new V-Class, for example as a VIP shuttle, turns into a spa-like treatment after a stressful flight or business meeting.

Safety features that give you added peace of mind

New safety features can be ordered optionally and continue to build on the Mercedes-Benz V-Class position as a leader for safety standards in its segment. The new (optional) Active Brake Assist can recognise when there is a risk of collision with a vehicle ahead and gives an initial visual and acoustic signal. In addition, the Active Brake Assist can break autonomously up to standstill, if the driver does not react independently and adequately. In urban traffic, the Active Brake Assist can also react to stationary obstacles or pedestrians crossing.

Another new (optional) safety feature is the Highbeam Assist Plus. It supports the driver in the high beam mode through a continuous illumination of the lane. If there are vehicles in front of the V-Class or if there is oncoming traffic, the LEDs of the main-beam module are partially deactivated to create a U-shaped cut-out in the cone of light. The remaining areas of the roadway continue to be illuminated with the main-beam headlamps (partial main beam).

The already successful safety features continue to remain - Crosswind Assist, which supports the driver in keeping the vehicle on track even in the case of heavy crosswinds, and ATTENTION ASSIST, which can detect when drivers start to become drowsy and prompt them to take a break when needed.