Dubai - The Middle East & North Africa Leisure and Attraction Council (MENALAC) – the trade association for the Middle East and North African leisure market – honoured the best industry players at the MENALAC AWARDS GALA 2022.

In its 4th edition, the MENALAC Awards 2022, the only credible leisure and entertainment awards ceremony took place at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel, DIFC – Dubai, from 7 pm to 11 pm on Tuesday 29 March gathering 134 nominations across 27 awards categories that were judged by 39 industry experts.

The awards ceremony aka the Oscars of the industry was a high-profile celebration that included a welcome reception, a three-course dinner with awards ceremony and stunning show performances, with an impressive 320 leading industry professionals in attendance

Attendees were delighted to meet face-to-face in such a tremendous Gala night after surpassing the COVID restrictions, giving them the chance to mingle and enjoy the opportunity to network in person again, reconnecting with current peers while expanding their network with new connections.

The awards have gained prominence and popularity over the years, bringing a number of high-profile industry businesses to sponsor and support this industry initiative, enhancing their profile and brand visibility. Silver sponsors for the awards were Play Enterprises, Al Othaim Leisure & Tourism Co, and Bob's Space Racers, while bronze sponsors were Amusement Services International and Spree Interactive. The premium Gala dinner & reception was sponsored by Trampo Extreme and Unique Hospitality, while the afterparty event was sponsored by Whitewater and the Worldwide Zoo Consultants, allowing all victors to celebrate their victory.

Like every year, the highly coveted awards celebrated groundbreaking achievements in the leisure and attraction sector across myriad facets of the entertainment industry including cinemas, sustainability, and manufacturers with the introduction of new award categories.

Meet the winners in the different categories of the MENALAC Gala Awards 2022

The MENALAC Awards 2022 recognised and celebrated the best-in-class in the leisure and entertainment industry.

BEST THEME PARK: Motiongate Dubai

BEST WATER PARK: Atlantis Aquaventure

BEST FEC:Tekzone Jeddah - Al Shaya Group

BEST UNIQUE VISITOR ATTRACTION:Qasr Al Watan – Farah Experiences

BEST EDUTAINMENT / PLAYSCAPE:Little Explorers – MAF Leisure, Entertainment & Cinemas

BEST SPORT / ADVENTURE-BASED ENTERTAINMENT:CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Farah Experiences

BEST NEW LEISURE/ENTERTAINMENT CONCEPT:Doha Oasis Quest

BEST CINEMA EXPERIENCE: muvi Cinemas

BEST DAY OUT:Atlantis Aquaventure

BEST SALES & MARKETING CAMPAIGN: Annual Pass Campaign – Farah Experiences

BEST CSR PROGRAM: muvi Cinemas CSR

BEST CUSTOMER LOYALTY PROGRAM:Toy Promotion- Landmark Leisure

BEST EMPLOYEE ENGAGEMENT INITIATIVE:For You Program - Al Hokair Group

MOST INNOVATIVE APPLICATION OF TECHNOLOGY:Dreamscape - Majid Al Futtaim LEC

BEST DESIGN FOR A LEISURE FACILITY:CLYMB Abu Dhabi, Farah Experiences

BEST NEW PRODUCT FOR THEME PARKS:Super Air Race (by Zamperla)

BEST NEW PRODUCT FOR WATER PARKS:MammothBLAST Water Coaster (by ProSlide)

BEST NEW PRODUCT FOR FECS: STORM™ (by TRIOTECH)

BEST NEW CONCEPT:HYPER RIDE (by TRIOTECH)

SUPPLIER OF THE YEAR:Amusement Services International LLC

BEST INNOVATION IN HEALTH & SAFETY: Majid Al-Futtaim Leisure, Entertainment, & Cinemas

BEST INDIVIDUAL SAFETY ACHIEVEMENT: Mr. Renjith Radhakrishnan, Al Othaim Leisure & Tourism Co.

BEST IMPACTFUL SUSTAINABILITY CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR:Atlantis Atlas Project

BEST ESTABLISHMENT MANAGER BELOW 250000 VISITOR/TRANSACTION: Moustafa Mohamed - Landmark Leisure

BEST ESTABLISHMENT MANAGER ABOVE 250000 VISITOR/TRANSACTION: Shuaeb Abduljalil Musabih - Best Park Manager, Dubai Municipality

LEISURE AND ENTERTAINMENT PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR: Prakash Vivekanand, Amusement Services International

HALL OF FAME:Prakash Vivekanand, Amusement Services International

Commenting on the Gala Awards, Mike Rigby, Chair of the MENALAC Events Committee and Executive VP, Middle East & India, Whitewater, said, ‘’The event has been a tremendous success. Overcoming many challenges, MENALAC decided to forge ahead and bring the industry together to celebrate our winners and let the industry’s positive energy and optimism triumph over past gloom.”

“We received over 134 entries and it is amazing to see some great names emerging as winners. The Middle East market is very competitive and has emphatically evolved from a being on par with the world to setting global benchmarks. The MENALAC Awards are a step in that direction thereby aiming to raise the profile of the MENA Leisure & Attractions Industry, one award at a time," he stated.

