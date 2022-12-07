Dubai, UAE:– Launched in Q4 2022, up-and-coming digital out-of-home (DOOH) advertising firm The Media Connector (TMC) provides cutting-edge technologies and services offering scalable solutions for companies of all sizes in the MENA.

Founded and led by Raffoul Mattar, a media veteran with over two decades of regional experience in the advertising industry, The Media Connector is the first self-service media buying platform enabling advertisers to have direct access to DOOH screens across the UAE and soon GCC , and to plan and book their campaigns in 5 easy steps, using one platform. Thanks to its advanced audience-specific programmatic, advertisers can select their audience targeting and with the support of Blis technology TMC shall be able to set the best network to optimize their reach, but most importantly tailor their messages across different time of the day, to serve content to the right audience at the right time​.

“The Media Connector fills existing market gaps to simplify DOOH planning and buying, making it easier and faster for marketers” says Raffoul Mattar, “We built our solution by closely listening to our potential clientele and understanding their expectations with our product, in order for them to reach wider audiences and drive business results.”

Amplifying its unique positioning, The Media Connector partners with Blis - the global leader in real-world intelligence - to execute platform-based omnichannel advertising. Thanks to this robust partnership, advertisers utilizing the digital platform will have in depth audience insights about the profile of consumers exposed to their Outdoor ads based. The marketers, will be supported with an omnichannel approach and enabled to retarget online to their OOH Ad, in addition to measuring uplift in brand and footfall KPIs.

Under Mattar’s leadership, The Media Connector is rapidly expanding its footprint in the UAE, servicing approximately 500 DOOH screens across key strategic locations and iconic storefronts, that varies from instore, in malls, outdoors, to destinations. Advertisers can now benefit from flexible campaign scheduling, a seamless and speedy screen-renting process, and customized advertising at different locations of choice.

ABOUT THE MEDIA CONNECTOR:

The Media Connector is a leading provider of cutting-edge technologies and services, offering scalable smart and innovative solutions for companies of all sizes worldwide.

Founded by a team of media professionals with more than 25 years of experience, who found a lack of efficiency while planning digital Out-Of-Home campaigns.

The Media Connector offers a faster and easier solution for marketers to display their message on digital out of home screens. The solution was built by analyzing information on potential clientele requirements and understanding their expectations to reach wider audiences and drive business results.

ABOUT BLIS:

Blis is the pioneer of privacy-first location-powered advertising. It uses real-world and online data, as well as behaviour and lifestyle indicators, to profile and understand audiences better than anyone else. Using a huge opted-in global planning and measurement panel and taking an aggregated and anonymous approach to audience targeting, Blis reaches precise audiences at scale without reliance on personal data.

