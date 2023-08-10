ABU DHABI – The Mattress Store, the UAE’s leading mattress and home furnishings retailer, has opened a new 670-square-meter flagship showroom in Yas Mall that will allow the brand to showcase its full line of new mattresses, furniture, and home accessories products together for the first time, in one showroom.

In its open-plan layout, the Yas Mall store is one of the brand’s largest showrooms yet, and located in one of the UAE’s largest malls, customers will have access to a wide variety of its over 100 products. This includes the full range of Englander beds and mattresses, which are manufactured in its Umm al Quwain factory, boasting an end-to-end local production to delivery service. Customers will also be greeted with a selection of the latest and best-selling products from leading international brands such as La-Z-boy, Hilker, Osim, Varier, Vispring, SUNPAN, PureCare and Ergomotion, all of which are exclusive to The Mattress Store in the UAE.

From beds to recliner chairs, to its unique pillow bar, customers are invited to discover the world’s leading innovation in comfort and sleep technology with a variety of products that furnish multiple rooms in the home. By visiting the Yas Mall showroom, customers and families are encouraged to learn more about what could help to optimize both their sleep and wellness but also accommodate their individual lifestyle and home.

Located on the first floor of the mall, the store spans two showrooms designed according to its third-generation concept design, which boasts a bright, earthy, and minimalistic aesthetic akin to the brand’s focus on wellness and comfort. The vast open plan layout is also designed to welcome customers at any stage of their shopping journey or price point preference, to explore a carefully curated one-stop shopping experience of home furnishings products that offer comfort for every room in the house or office.

“The success of our retail concept is our focus on wellness and comfort in every room of your home. The Yas Mall showroom allows us to show a full range of products so our customers can not only get a comfortable and supportive mattress but also a recliner for their den, a sofa for their living room or a state-of-the-art massage chair, all of which are curated to foster wellness in all aspects of their lives,” said The Mattress Store Co-Founder and Managing Director Mubashir Shaffi. “The new store gives consumers easy access to the world’s latest innovations in sleep and comfort products across the whole home furnishings sector.”

The store can be found at level one, stores 20-21in Yas Mall.

Founded in 2013, The Mattress Store, a division of Symbol Holdings, is the leading mattress and home furnishings retailer in the United Arab Emirates. With 20 stores across the country, it offers a one-stop shopping experience to outfit every room in the home or office with the world’s leading products in wellness and comfort, and at a variety of price points. As it continues to bring the newest and most exciting products and brands to the UAE, its Luxury Collection includes a series of exclusive partnerships with global luxury lifestyle lines such as Bugatti Home, Armani Casa, Bentley Home and Chateau D’ax where it retails their home furnishings. For more information, please visit: www.themattresstore.com.