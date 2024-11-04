The Sky Villas form part of the AED 1.5 billion Oceano luxury development on Al Marjan Island and are due for completion in 2026

High-end sale signifies strong demand for ultra-luxurious properties in Ras Al Khaimah

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Luxe Developers, a UAE-based real estate development firm, has announced the sale of The Celest and The Stellar, two ultra-luxury residences that form the pinnacle of the company’s Oceano development, located on Al Marjan Island.

The two sky villas sold off-plan, priced at AED 90 million each, underscoring the demand for ultra-luxurious properties in line with the increase in overseas and local UHNWI relocating to Ras Al Khaimah.

Commenting on the mega sale, Arch. Abdulla Al Abdouli, Chief Executive Officer, Marjan, the master developer of freehold properties in Ras Al Khaimah, said: “The sale of these two luxurious high-end properties underscores Al Marjan Island’s growing appeal as a sophisticated destination offering an exclusive lifestyle on par with global benchmarks. We have been the cynosure of international high-net-worth-individuals seeking to set up home in one of the most dynamic and picturesque neighbourhoods in the region, with top class amenities and incredible facilities. This is a major marker in our growth as a preferred investment hub while reflecting the significant growth opportunities for the real estate sector in the area.”

The Celest and The Stellar are the most expensive residences in Ras Al Khaimah. They offer a unique and exquisite living experience, epitomised by their spacious and sophisticated design, which eclipses anything currently available on the real estate market in the emirate.

Shubam Aggarwal, Chairman and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said: “Our strategic decision to launch these properties was in response to our research, which indicated there was solid demand for ultra-luxurious properties in RAK.”

“The fact that these specific properties have only been on the market for less than four months underscores the accuracy of our initial assessment. Unique quality in a sought-after location will always sell, and we are steadfast in our belief.”

The Celest, which spans over 22,000 square feet on the top two floors of the development, features seven bedrooms, multiple living areas with sunken seating for hosting, and an extensive kitchen.

The six-bedroom Stellar, split across two levels, spans more than 21,000 square feet and features similar living arrangements. Both properties offer a serene and luxurious living experience, uninterrupted beach and sea views across Al Marjan Island, and are conveniently located just two minutes from the multi-billion-dollar Wynn integrated resort, further enhancing the development’s attractiveness for investors.

The sky villas are equipped with a host of top-notch finishes and amenities designed to cater to the most discerning tastes. They feature interior design by the globally acclaimed Hirsch Bedner Associates.

Private amenities in The Celest and The Stellar include a spa, sauna, hammam, private pool, snow room, state-of-the-art gym, home theatre, and dedicated office space. The residences also feature a sprawling 4504-square-foot terrace with a uniquely designed infinity pool incorporating breathtaking vistas and unrivalled tranquillity, perfect for outdoor living.

Catering to the privacy often demanded by UHNWI, besides a dedicated elevator, the new owner will appreciate Oceano’s design aesthetic and unique location, complete with a secluded shoreline and secure private beach.

Embracing the future of residential living, both properties are fitted with cutting-edge smart technology, which effortlessly controls lighting, curtains, and air conditioning, ensuring optimal comfort with the touch of a button.

Onkar Singh, Sales Director at The Luxe Developers, and Property Consultant Hajar Renoncourt oversaw the successful sale of the properties. The team utilised a network of exclusive brokers targeting clientele in the niche ultra-luxury real estate segment, welcoming some of the most renowned figures in the business world as investors to Oceano.

Siddharta Banerji, Managing Director and Co-owner of The Luxe Developers, said: “Our sales team's commitment has been exemplary, and we’re delighted they have become an integral part of our success story. Their expertise in showcasing the finest materials and bespoke finishes throughout the development was instrumental in closing the deal.

"Compromising on quality was not an option, as we wanted to provide an unparalleled living experience and to ensure the highest standard of craftsmanship. We were confident that discerning ultra-high-net-worth individuals would appreciate our USP and its overall market value, which has proven to be the case.”

