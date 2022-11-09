The Lux Collective announces the launch of new global LUX* campaign Life Extraordinary - for its flagship brand LUX*.

“We have partnered with leading brand and experience design consultancy Matter of Form to create a strategic, awareness-driving campaign to permeate the unique LUX* brand positioning globally across channels. We believe that time is luxury and every precious moment is worth celebrating. Whether on the beach, in the city or in secluded nature, LUX* transforms the everyday into the extraordinary through elevated shining service, beautifully designed spaces and by delivering on carefully crafted escapes,” said Mr Julian Hagger, Executive Vice President of The Lux Collective.

At the heart of its purpose, The Lux Collective makes each moment matter and cares about what matters. With award-winning resorts, LUX* is designed on the promise of a different kind of luxury – to excite and delight – from retro-style ice cream parlours, tailor-made LUX* ME Spa and wellness sessions, fine-dining to a magical tree of wishes, junk art galleries and impromptu on-the-beach film screenings.

Mr Anant Sharma, Chief Executive Officer of Matter Of Form said "We are privileged to work with LUX*. During our time at the LUX* properties in Maldives and Mauritius, we were struck by their exceptional service culture, incredible locations and outstanding resorts. Translating the essence of this global portfolio into comms, digital and content in a way that does justice to the physical experience requires finely-tuned creative, driven by big, bold thinking.”

The Life Extraordinary campaign depicts tasteful, modern style of luxury and includes new broadcast video and print advertisements, social, digital and content marketing initiatives. The campaign activity will be further amplified through key partnerships globally and the roll-out of its very own LUX* Magazine entitled Life Extraordinary with inspirations to help LUX* aficionados celebrate life.

A naturalistic campaign that breaks conventional codes of advertising with a less-is-more emotive approach, the creatives taken at different resort destinations highlight each location’s distinctiveness, with their own tailored creative assets. In addition, it conveys the diversity of guests and unique experiences that LUX* provides.

At LUX* Grand Baie in Mauritius, the resort campaign story is about three friends reuniting after years apart. Tapping into the prior anticipation, long-awaited reconnection and the sense of belonging with truly close friends, this creative celebrates the beauty and joy friendship can bring. Magnified by magnificent surroundings.

Located on one of the island’s most coveted beaches of the north, LUX* Grand Baie offers a spectacular setting with the promise of a modern take on luxury paired with extraordinary experiences. Positioned as the best luxury resort in Mauritius, it is the global winner of Robb Report Annual Best of the Best Awards - The Best In Travel for Island Getaway, just six months after newly opened last December.

Accentuating the natural landscape, the resort is born out of the passion and collaboration with multi-award winning British interior designer Kelly Hoppen CBE, and Mauritian architect Jean-Francois Adam. It offers sophisticated beachside living, with exciting dining concepts particularly at Beach Rogue - LUX* signature beach club concept and the eye-catching Ai KISU which offers the best-in-class Asian cuisine with an open kitchen, state-of-the-art fitness and hydrothermal wellness facilities, LUX* ME spa and hammam treatments as well as unique Mauritian experiences for discovery.

At LUX* Le Morne, guests are invited to lose track of time, alone or with another. Showcasing a solo traveller exploring Mauritian mountains, waters and forests alongside a fellow guest, the creative celebrates chance encounters and the beauty of independent exploration. Reconnecting with oneself while fostering new ones.

The beachfront resort LUX* Le Morne embodies contemporary island lifestyle paired with immersive experiences - curated for mindful luxury travellers. Situated at the foot of Le Morne mountain (UNESCO Heritage Site) and 15 minutes’ from Black River Gorges, it is close to some best hiking trails, with exclusive access to the most sought-after sunset spots and lagoons.

At LUX* South Ari Atoll, it introduces the Maldivian oasis designed to house unobstructed extraordinary connection. The creative centres on a busy father and young daughter, each looking for kindred moments that seem just out of reach. Throughout their stay, unmet glances become eventual embraces – their shared joy.

With stylish overwater villas built on stilts, the luxurious LUX* South Ari Atoll in the Maldives features a variety of fun-filled activities with modern soul. They include jetty bicycle rides, swimming alongside whale sharks, a culinary adventure at its eight restaurants, each featuring LUX*’s Keen on Green wholesome vegan cuisine, and partaking in marine conservation.

Travel is one of life’s great pleasures. The specially curated LUX* Magazine aims to enrich the mind as well as highlight the beauty and collective consciousness of wellbeing and sustainability as the way forward for travel. From relevant reflections of life’s purpose, what ignites passion by known personalities, it includes lifestyle trends stories of “Go Lightly” to protect the earth to culinary features on “The Rise of The Sober Curious”. Additionally, there is an exclusive booklet - Extraordinary Experiences which guests can partake in breathtaking adventures as they journey around the world with LUX*. Discover more at https://www.luxresorts.com/.

