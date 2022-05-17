Driving dynamics comparable to the Bentayga V8 thanks to new rear wheel steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard

First application of Bentley Diamond Illumination – delivering cabin lighting through handcrafted leather

24 billion different trim combinations alone

Order taking from June 2022, product arrival to KSA February 2023

Bentley Saudi Arabia is bringing a new focus on wellness to its model range with the launch of the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase (EWB) – a new grand touring SUV that builds on the strengths of the Bentayga to become a new luxury flagship, extending the latest product range to five models.

The Bentayga EWB is the result of a nine-figure investment by Bentley to create a new model that provides the best rear cabin experience since Bentley’s legendary Mulsanne model, whilst retaining the Bentley hallmarks of effortless performance, exquisite handcraftsmanship, and endless personalisation.

Orders will begin to be taken in June 2022 with the first deliveries arriving in February 2023, at Bentley Saudia Arabia’s exquisite showrooms in Riyadh, Khobar and Jeddah.

“The Bentayga EWB is our first car truly dedicated to the onboard wellness of its occupants. Every Bentley gets you to your destination feeling more relaxed than when you started your journey, and yet with the Extended Wheelbase we’ve been able to go even further thanks to the adoption of world-first wellness technology embedded within our unrivalled interior cabin design. In combination with the incredible skills of the craftspeople at our carbon-neutral factory in the UK, these advances make the Bentayga Extended Wheelbase the ultimate luxury SUV to drive or be driven in,” explained Peter Smith, General Manager, Bentley Saudi Arabia.

The success of the Bentayga defined and enabled the growth of the luxury SUV market since the first unveiling in 2015. Over the last seven years, the Bentayga has proved its credibility through genuine off-road capability, hybrid technology, record-breaking performance, and bespoke specifications. The Bentayga remains Bentley’s best-selling model and has become the benchmark against which other luxury SUVs are measured. The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase once again redefines the zenith.

In 2021, Bentley achieved record sales of 14,659 cars, a 31% growth over the previous best from 2020 - and the Bentayga accounted for just over a third of this volume. Feedback from Bentley customers is that design, technology, and performance are the three most important factors on the decision to purchase, with the driving characteristics being the top priority amongst current owners. In a recent survey, owners also confirmed that 82% of them use their luxury SUVs daily, 74% in cities and urban environments.

Introduction to the Bentayga EWB

The Bentayga EWB builds on the latest second-generation Bentayga, extending the wheelbase and rear cabin space by an extra 180 mm. With Body-in-White changes to the underfloor, side panels, door and roof, Bentley’s design team have ensured the lines and proportions continue to exude style and presence. With a larger cabin space than any other luxury competitor, an emphasis on wellness, and the introduction of the world’s first auto climate and advanced postural adjustment rear seat, extraordinary journeys are guaranteed.

Comfort and Wellness in Detail

The Bentayga EWB offers the ultimate in rear passenger indulgence, with the most advanced seat ever fitted to a car, three different seat configurations, new dual air ionisers and increased cabin space. As standard, a 4+1 seating configuration is offered with two outer rear seats providing outstanding comfort, 16 ways of adjustment, heating, ventilation and five individual massage programs.

Interior Design – Crafted Detail with Seamless Technology

The rear cabin of the Bentayga EWB sets a new benchmark for combining world-class luxury and technological innovation, demonstrating new heights of craftsmanship and comfort. Bentley’s instantly recognisable diamond quilting has been reimagined in a dramatic and contemporary new design. Like all great design, the final execution looks simple, but the obsession to detail behind it encapsulates all that is unique about Bentley interiors.



Exterior Design – Zero Compromise

Taking inspiration from the new grille on the Flying Spur, the Bentayga EWB has a ‘Vertical Vane Grille’ design that remains elegant while being visually striking. The unique grille consists of bright chrome vertical vanes sitting in front of a black mesh grille. The 22-inch 10-spoke Bentayga wheel is offered in a new mirror-polished design for the Bentayga EWB.



Chassis and Powertrain

The new Bentayga has won critical acclaim for its dynamic abilities, with its performance on the road and its ride and handling universally praised. The Bentayga EWB continues this ethos with the inclusion of Electronic All Wheel Steering and Bentley Dynamic Ride as standard.

Testing and Development

Over 2,500 new parts have been introduced to produce the Bentayga EWB including significant Body-in-White changes and a complete new underfloor. This has led to new manufacturing processes, layout changes and infrastructure specifically for the new model. With over 50 pre-series vehicles, nearly 2,000 weeks of collective testing have been incurred in the development of the new Bentayga EWB to give its exceptional credentials.

Enhanced Specification

Two enhanced specifications of Bentayga Extended Wheelbase will be available at launch. The Azure offers elegant and timeless design with unique signatures, focusing on maximum comfort and well-being with an effortless drive. Unique specification includes a unique 22” ten-spoke directional wheel, bright lower bumper grilles, Azure embroidery and badging. The First Edition specification builds further, including Bentley Diamond Illumination, metal overlays in the veneer, Naim for Bentley Premium Audio and LED welcome lamps. Unique embroidery, inlays and badging identify this as a highly exclusive and distinct model.

The Bentayga Extended Wheelbase will be available in KSA market in February 2023 and can be pre-ordered starting from June 2022. Customers who wish to pre-order can contact Bentley of Bentley Saudi Arabic for more information.

