The Local Committee for Social Responsibility in Ajman, of the National Fund for Social Responsibility (CSR UAE Fund) “MAJRA”, held its first meeting to discuss the progress of the committee’s work during the next phase and its role in activating social responsibility practices and initiatives in support of achieving sustainable development, keeping pace with the UAE’s goals, and enhancing its leadership and regional and global position in the areas of sustainability and social responsibility.

The meeting was attended at the headquarters of the Ajman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) by Nasser Al Dhafri, CEO of the Local Committee for Social Responsibility in Ajman, and from the CSR UAE Fund “MAJRA”, Mohammed Qasim, Head of the Operations Sector, and Ali Al Hammadi, Government Communications Executive.

At the beginning of the meeting, Nasser Al Dhafri welcomed the attendees and praised the efforts of the CSR UAE Fund “MAJRA” and its affiliated committees in the UAE to unify efforts in enhancing the impact of social responsibility on members of society and institutions of the government, private and public sectors and public benefit, so that the UAE confirms its regional and global leadership as a sustainable beacon for social responsibility practices and initiatives.

This meeting discussed the tasks and role of the Local Committee for Social Responsibility in Ajman, of “MAJRA,” and the members of the local committee nominated from representatives of public benefit institutions, the government sector, the private sector, those with experience in the field of social responsibility, and representatives of small and medium enterprise programs (SMEs).

This meeting reviewed the directions of the CSR UAE Fund “MAJRA” and its federal role concerned with setting the regulatory framework for sustainable impact, sustainability and social responsibility in the UAE, with the UAE being the global engine for sustainable impact, and its axes aimed at “strengthening awareness about the concept of sustainable impact, sustainability and social responsibility, and developing motivating and encouraging policies and frameworks, to evaluate and reward institutions, and unify efforts to form partnerships between the public and private sectors.” The National Fund committees were also reviewed.

The “100 Companies of the Future” initiative was reviewed and its role in enhancing the UAE’s readiness for the future and the competitiveness of the sectors of the future economy in the UAE, and promoting the sustainability and competitiveness of the business environment in the UAE to face challenges, adapt to changes, and discover opportunities.

Al Dhafri, confirmed that the Committee will be keen to keep pace with the CSR UAE Fund's initiatives and achieve its strategic objectives. The Local Committee will also seek active and positive participation in the “100 Companies of the Future” initiative due to its direct impact on the economic and investment sectors and the field of social responsibility in the UAE.

