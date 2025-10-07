Dubai, UAE: The Little Things, a leading pop-culture retail brand, is continuing its rapid expansion across the MENA region with the opening of its first pop-up store in Doha Festival City Mall in Qatar. This exciting new venture, initiated in collaboration with its global and regional operations and marketing partner, Spacetoon, comes just days after the grand opening of a new store at Red Sea Mall in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The new pop-up store features an extensive range of products including toys, blind boxes, anime figures, trading cards, statues, and official merchandise from fan-favorite shows and global brands. Collectors will also find The Little Things exclusives such as Funko Pops, TCG collectibles, and limited-edition releases, making the store a must-visit for both casual fans and dedicated enthusiasts.

Commenting on the launch, Hassan Tamimi, CEO at The Little Things, said “This expansion into Qatar is a key milestone for us as we continue our GCC growth strategy. Our goal is to make The Little Things the go-to destination for toys, collectibles, and pop culture in Qatar, while fostering a vibrant community of fans and collectors. We believe Doha Festival City is the ideal place to begin this journey, and we look forward to unlocking new worlds for our customers.”

Ahmad Weiss, General Manager of Spacetoon Entertainment, said that: “We are immensely proud to witness the continued growth of The Little Things across the region and delighted to be part of this remarkable journey. Qatar has long been a vibrant home for entertainment and culture, and opening this store in one of Doha’s premier destinations provides us with a fantastic opportunity to engage with our audience. It also allows them to discover and enjoy a curated selection of products sourced from different parts of the world.”

“We’ve always believed in bringing our fans closer to the characters and stories they love. This pop-up store is more than just a retail space, it’s a community hub where pop culture comes alive,” added Tamimi.

The Little Things marked its Qatar entry with the “Grand Unlocking” event. The celebration offered fans immersive experiences like a dedicated photobooth and an in-store scavenger hunt, encouraging visitors to engage, create content, and win prizes. Highlighting the event was a cosplay contest that brought together talented artists from various destinations to celebrate the milestone and showcase their talent.

Earlier this year, Spacetoon has been officially appointed as the global and regional operations and marketing agent for The Little Things.

Both parties have already unveiled their ambitious 2025 expansion strategy, aiming to establish a presence in six countries, including Qatar, Bahrain, Lebanon and Uzbekistan, building on the brand’s strong foundations in the UAE and Saudi Arabia. As part of this plan, the partners are set to open six new retail stores and nine pop-up locations this year, further enhancing The Little Things’ portfolio, which already includes three flagship stores at Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Bluewaters.

About The Little Things:

At The Little Things, we believe the smallest treasures bring the biggest feelings. From that first figure you unboxed to the moments you shared geeking out with friends, we’re here to keep the magic alive. Guided by our mantra, “Unlock worlds you’ve never seen!”, TLT is all about nostalgia with a fresh twist—where childhood favorites meet new fandoms waiting to be discovered.

We’re more than a store—we’re a community. A place where collectors connect, stories are shared, and every release feels like a celebration. Whether you’re hunting for that rare grail, trading with fellow fans, or simply soaking in the atmosphere, TLT makes collecting personal, fun, and real. Because we know it’s not just about the figures—it’s about the friendships and memories that come with them.

From the Middle East to every corner of the world, TLT is proud to be part of a global family of fans. We bring only the most authentic collectibles to our shelves and online, making sure every piece tells a story worth keeping. Wherever you are, when you step into The Little Things, you’ll always find a world that feels like home.

About Spacetoon Group:

For over 40 years, Spacetoon Group has been captivating audiences of all ages with high-quality, family-friendly content, and has been shaping the entertainment and media landscape in MENA.

With its headquarters in Dubai and offices in strategic locations like Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Egypt, the group’s influence extends to various industries. These include television, OTT, cinema, theme parks, and licensing and merchandising.

Our commitment to innovation and excellence has solidified our position as the premier family entertainment destination. Spacetoon Group's strategic partnerships with global players have significantly enhanced its brand value and market reach. The company is committed to leveraging these collaborations to drive future success.

